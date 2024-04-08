Mock Draft Monday – Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 Mock Draft: April 8

The Pittsburgh Steelers are well into the offseason, and the pre-draft process is coming to a close as the team looks to bolster its roster in hopes of having a better opportunity to compete in the postseason next year.

With the 2024 NFL Draft less than a month away, we go through another mock-draft scenario and project players the Steelers may be interested in given their current roster needs and the talent in this draft class.

ROUND 1 (#20 OVERALL) — GRAHAM BARTON/C/DUKE

The Steelers currently have no answer at the center position (outside of pushing IOL Nate Herbig into a starting role there). With options looking thin in free agency, they may feel the need to address the position early in the draft to secure a quality starter for the 2024 season. Jackson Powers-Johnson has been a favorite pick in this spot. But Duke OL Graham Barton is proving to be quite the prospect as well, testing off the charts at his Pro Day while having the versatility to play any spot on the offensive line. He can come in as an ultra-athletic blocker that the team can transition to center after playing at tackle his last three years at Duke. He has the size, strength, and movement skills to develop into Pittsburgh’s next great center for years to come.

Graham Barton Scouting Profile

ROUND 2 (#51 OVERALL)— RUKE ORHORHORO/DL/CLEMSON

The Steelers added Dean Lowry in free agency this offseason, but there is still work to be done to help revamp the defensive line room and help take some of the pressure on Cameron Heyward who is entering the twilight of his NFL career. They select Clemson’s Ruke Orhorhoro, whom Pittsburgh has shown a lot of interest in this offseason, holding a formal meeting with him at the NFL Scouting Combine while having HC Mike Tomlin, GM Omar Khan, and DC Teryl Austin on-hand for his Pro Day. He fits exactly what the Steelers are looking for at the position. Orhorhoro measured 6040, 294 pounds with 34-inch arms while running in the high-4.8s for his official 40 with a wicked 1.67 10-split. As the Steelers begin to look for another starter along their defensive line, Orhorhoro is a guy who is going to get mocked to them at this spot a lot until the draft, and for good reason. Last year it was Keeanu Benton, who was a perfect fit for the Steelers. This year, it is Orhorhoro.

Ruke Orhorhoro Scouting Profile

ROUND 3 (#84 OVERALL)— MALACHI CORLEY/WR/WESTERN KENTUCKY

The Steelers need to address wide receiver after trading Diontae Johnson and cutting Allen Robinson II, even after adding Quez Watkins and Van Jefferson. They get an intriguing prospect in Western Kentucky’s Malachi Corley in the third round in this scenario, nabbing a player who has eerie similarities to Deebo Samuel thanks to his size, strength, and play style as a dangerous playmaker after the catch. The Steelers brought Corley in for a pre-draft visit and had new WR Coach Zach Azzanni at his Pro Day, showing their interest in the small-school prospect who can win down the field as well as near the line of scrimmage as a YAC threat. Pairing him with George Pickens would give Pittsburgh an explosive 1-2 punch as both guys can be dangerous with the ball in their hands in open space.

Malachi Corley Scouting Profile

ROUND 3 (#98 OVERALL VIA EAGLES)— ANDRU PHILLIPS/CB/KENTUCKY

The Steelers need to address slot cornerback in the worst way, and Kentucky’s Andru Phillips may be just the man for the job. Phillips stands nearly 5-11, 190 pounds with good athleticism, and he played both inside and outside for the Wildcats. He is a physical tackler who likes to come up in run support and stick his face in the fan while also being competitive at the catch point. Phillips also brings the background of being a core special teamer, which is something at Pittsburgh covets. The ball production is sparse with Phillips as far as takeaways, but he was invited for a pre-draft visit to Pittsburgh. That means the Steelers may see him as a guy who can kick inside and fight for the starting nickel job this season.

Andru Phillips Scouting Profile

ROUND 4 (#119 OVERALL)— MATT GONCALVES/OT/PITT

The Steelers need to add another offensive tackle to their depth chart after releasing Chukwuma Okorafor, and they stay in the building and select Pitt’s Matt Goncalves in this scenario. Goncalves has started 24 games over the past three seasons and has experience playing both tackle spots with 973 snaps at RT and 697 at LT. He has great size and is a capable run blocker while having the arm length and strength to hold his own in pass protection. His technique needs work, and he lacks high-end athleticism, but Goncalves can come in and compete for a swing tackle role this season. He’s had a pre-draft visit with Pittsburgh and would be able to stay in the same town he’s called home for the start of his NFL career.

Matt Goncalves Scouting Profile

ROUND 6 (#178 OVERALL VIA PANTHERS)— DOMINIQUE HAMPTON/S/WASHINGTON

The Steelers signed DeShon Elliott this offseason to start at safety, but they could continue to address the room and add more depth. They land Dominique Hampton, who has starting experience at safety and cornerback with the Huskies with fantastic size and length. He is a willing tackler who can slide into the box against the run. He also moves well for a bigger defensive back, having the makeup to cover tight ends in man-to-man situations. He lacked splash plays at the college level, but Hampton can come in and as a core special teamer while having the versatility to contribute at both corner or safety if called upon.

Dominique Hampton Scouting Profile

ROUND 6 (#195 OVERALL)— TAHJ WASHINGTON/WR/USC

The Steelers close out their draft by nabbing a second wide receiver in USC’s Tahj Washington, whom they brought in for a pre-draft visit. Washington lacks ideal size and speed, but he knows how to create separation. He is also shifty with the ball in his hands, having the background as a kick returner, and could contribute there if called upon to do so. Washington is a capable blocker despite his size, showing aggressiveness to get on and maintain his blocks. He could come in and fight for a roster spot as a potential slot receiver while also possibly factoring in the return game alongside Cordarrelle Patterson.

Tahj Washington Scouting Profile