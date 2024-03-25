Steelers WR Coach Present At Western Kentucky Pro Day To Scout WR Malachi Corley

The Pittsburgh Steelers have shown a ton of interest in several top receivers in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft throughout the pre-draft process. He was at the Senior Bowl, where players talk to most every team in some form or fashion, but the interest really became apparent when they reportedly had him in for a pre-draft visit. Teams only get 30 of those, excluding local prospects, so when a name pops up on that list, it is important to pay attention. Last year, the Steelers drafted four players from the pre-draft visit list, and acquired a fifth later in the season.

If that wasn’t a strong enough sign of interest, Steelers new WR coach Zach Azzanni was present at the Western Kentucky pro day, and they were captured in a photograph talking to eachother by Steve Roberts, a photographer on site to capture the event.

Steelers WR coach Zach Azzanni at the Western Kentucky pro day on Monday to see WR Malachi Corley, per https://t.co/qo98xtt4aV #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/lLoxGU6Tbw — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) March 25, 2024

Also in attendance at the pro day was Director of College Scouting Dan Colbert. Sending the WR coach tells you exactly which prospect they are interested in, and then doubling down with Colbert’s presence shows just how interested they appear to be.

Diontae Johnson was traded away during the first week of free agency, so the Steelers have a large need at wide receiver opposite George Pickens. They added WR Quez Watkins and WR Van Jefferson to the room, but they are role players and rotational pieces. The 2024 NFL Draft has one of the deepest receiver groups in recent memory, and Corley is the type of guy that the Steelers could select on day two, if available.

In four seasons at WKU, he caught 259 passes for 3,035 yards and 29 touchdowns in Conference USA.

He wasn’t at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine due to COVID, per a recent report from Dane Brugler on X, but he noted that Corley has been one of the most popular prospects when it comes to pre-draft visits.