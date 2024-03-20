Report: Steelers To Host Western Kentucky WR Malachi Corley On Pre-Draft Visit

Western Kentucky wide receiver Malachi Corley is slated to have a pre-draft visit with the Pittsburgh Steelers, one of many teams he’ll be meeting with ahead of next month’s draft. According to CBS Sports and Kentucky reporter Josh Edwards, the Steelers are among eight teams Corley will meet with next month.

Western Kentucky WR Malachi Corley has 30 visits set up with the Browns, Ravens, Steelers, Cowboys, Panthers, Buccaneers, Seahawks and 49ers, according to a source. Those eight visits will take place over the span of 17 days in April. Busy month for college football’s YAC king. pic.twitter.com/zHmApKdGxB — Josh Edwards (@EdwardsCBS) March 20, 2024

In the Hilltoppers’ spread system, Corley put up big numbers. Over the past two years, he’s recorded 180 receptions for 2,279 yards and 22 touchdowns. His best year came in 2022, finishing the year with 101 grabs for 1,295 yards and 11 touchdowns. He’s also carried the ball a handful of times, 15 carries for nearly 100 yards over the past two years.

In our scouting report, Jonathan Heitritter praised Corley’s physicality, explosiveness, and YAC ability, hard to bring down with arm tackles. However, he noted Corley lacks a true second gear and isn’t a natural separator who may only be a slot receiver at the next level. Evaluating Corley, Heitritter compared Corley to San Francisco 49ers’ wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

“When coming up with a pro comparison for Corley, San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel sticks out as a receiver with a nearly identical frame and play style. Samuel starred at South Carolina before coming to the league, having a similar dense build that made him a threat after the catch. He ended up thriving in Kyle Shanahan’s offensive system, being used as a dangerous YAC receiver near the line of scrimmage as well as an occasional running back, pressing defenses with his ability to beat them on the ground as well as through the air.

Corley has the exact same skill set and should be used in a similar fashion by whatever offense drafts him. The Pittsburgh Steelers could use another slot receiver, and Corley’s physical play style and YAC ability is also similar to A.J. Brown, who used to play under new OC Arthur Smith. Should Pittsburgh want to improve in the YAC department next season, Corley would be an ideal target as he could be used in the passing game as well as adding another element to Pittsburgh’s rushing attack.”

Invited to the NFL Combine, Corley declined to do anything on the field and didn’t even measure or weigh-in. However, he weighed in at this year’s Senior Bowl at a listed 5105, 215 pounds, with 9-inch hands and 30 7/8-inch arms.

Pittsburgh has been looking high and low for a receiver this offseason. At the Combine, they held formal interviews with several top wide receivers who are likely to be Top 50 selections. The team has now brought or will bring in at least two receivers, Corley joining Florida’s Ricky Pearsall. Based on those visits, it’s possible the team is looking at Day Two to draft a receiver as opposed to the first round.

In free agency, the Steelers attempted to visit with veteran WR Mike Williams, who signed with the New York Jets before his scheduled visit with Pittsburgh Thursday. There’s also been rumors about 49ers’ wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk while reporters have hinted a big move could be coming.

Follow our pre-draft visit tracker here. It’ll be updated throughout the draft process.