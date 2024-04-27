Baldinger: Zach Frazier Is ‘The Final Brick To Constructing A Powerful Wall’ In Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been in the middle of an offensive line rebuild for years now. Rewind to 2018, and they had one of the best lines in the league with Alejandro Villanueva, Ramon Foster, Maurkice Pouncey, David DeCastro, and Marcus Gilbert. Some of those players retired, and others left for other teams before eventually retiring, and ever since the Pittsburgh offensive line has been a mess. With C Zach Frazier being selected at No. 51 overall Friday night, the Steelers finally have the makings of a complete and competitive offensive line.

Brian Baldinger posted one of his Baldy’s Breakdowns on X shortly after the pick was announced and thinks the OL can be special in Pittsburgh.

“The Steelers know how to draft centers and Frazier is the final BRICK to constructing a powerful wall,” Baldinger wrote. “Every player and coach benefits when the offensive line is Stout!”

The tape that Baldinger showed consisted of Frazier doing what he does best, absolutely mauling defensive linemen with his elite strength and leverage.

Earlier in the offseason, GM Omar Khan said that the Steelers owe it to themselves to find the next great franchise center. Pittsburgh has had so many all-time greats at the position including Mike Webster, Dermontti Dawson, and Pouncey. Obviously, Frazier hasn’t played a snap in the NFL yet, but there are several notable draft analysts who are very high on his capabilities to step in and be an impact player right away.

The Steelers released Mason Cole in late February and failed to sign a veteran option in free agency despite attempting to with Mitch Morse. When they passed on center in the first round, many were worried that none of the top three centers would make it to pick No. 51. Lo and behold, Frazier was the last of the big three centers available, and the Steelers took him over Texas’ AD Mitchell, who many had as a first-round receiver.

Alex Kozora wrote Frazier’s scouting report for the site and had this to say about his play:

“Overall, Frazier is a solid player with a well-rounded game. His floor is high, and in a man/inside zone scheme, he should thrive. While he lacks the physical traits to potentially be a high-end center — he doesn’t have the athleticism of a Creed Humphrey — Frazier is a strong prospect.”

The Steelers will need every bit of the offensive line help they invested in with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields being the first and second most sacked quarterbacks in the league in 2023 with the slowest average time to throw as they tend to extend plays with their legs.