‘He Has Jumped Up Draft Boards’: Peter Schrager Names WR Ladd McConkey Possible Steelers Target At Pick 20

With both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields being brought in during the opening week of free agency, as well as a trade that sent WR Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers, the Steelers have an urgent need at wide receiver opposite George Pickens. They added a couple guys in Quez Watkins and Van Jefferson, but they seem to be in line to compete for a rotational, depth role on the roster. Several insiders have suggested that the Steelers have been in pursuit of a veteran in the free agent market, but options are running thin.

NFL Network’s Peter Schrager appeared on the Pat McAfee Show on Thursday afternoon and discussed what he has heard about the wide receiver situation in Pittsburgh from sources around the league.

“When they made the Diontae Johnson trade [to] Carolina, it was like, okay, wide receiver’s next, Omar’s not done,” Schrager said in a clip of the segment posted on X. “It seems there’s been a bit of a stall on that. So if it’s not [Brandon] Aiyuk, and it’s not [Courtland] Sutton, well they could very well get the fourth wide receiver in the draft.”

"The way it stacks up the Steelers could get the fourth Wide Receiver in this Draft.. I've heard from a lot of people that Ladd McConkey could be the fourth Wide Receiver off the board" ~ @PSchrags #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/aWod94Nl55 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 18, 2024

This draft has been billed to have one of the most talented receiver groups in recent memory. There are three players — Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, and Rome Odunze] –who are slam dunks to get taken in the top 10 picks next Thursday, but after that it is up for debate. LSU’s Brian Thomas Jr. could be next, or Texas’ Adonai Mitchell. Some have even speculated that Georgia WR Ladd McConkey, who many have in the second round of the draft, could sneak into the first round.

“The way it stacks up, you’ve got the big three and then I’ve spoken to teams and it’s like some teams love Thomas at LSU,” Schrager said. “I’m telling you, there is a big love for McConkey as potentially the fourth wide receiver in this draft, as crazy as that might sound…He has jumped up draft boards, teams love meeting with Ladd McConkey. Footwork, smarts, all of a sudden, guess what? He ran a 4.39 40.”

McConkey had a reported pre-draft visit with the Steelers, but that report was never corroborated. With our visit tracker up to 31 names, McConkey could be the odd one out who didn’t end up meeting with the team.

Regardless, the Steelers had a large contingent of personnel at Georgia Pro Day. That contingent included GM Omar Khan, HC Mike Tomlin, OC Arthur Smith, and multiple higher-ups in the scouting department.

In Alex Kozora’s recent study on Steelers’ draft history at the position, McConkey was just one box away due to his hand size, but otherwise “checks all the boxes.”

At 5115, 186 pounds, McConkey put together an impressive performance at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. On top of his 4.39-second 40-yard dash, he had an impressive 36-inch vertical. He demonstrated the ability to run crisp routes in college and can play inside or out.

Kozora completed his scouting report this year, and gave him a third-round grade, comparing him to Jahan Dotson.

“Overall, McConkey has quality tape,” Kozora wrote. “He’s athletic, nuanced, and quick with solid hands, versatility, and high character.”

Pick No. 20 might be a little rich for McConkey, and the Steelers have more pressing needs, but they have met with several projected Round 1 and Round 2 receivers to suggest they could surprise with a receiver in the first round.

Highly respected draft analyst Dane Brugler of The Athletic recently compared his ceiling to that of Antonio Brown. You won’t have to twist too many arms in Pittsburgh to get buy in on that.