Ladd McConkey Draws ‘Ceiling’ Comparison To Antonio Brown: ‘He’s Super Talented’

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ history of drafting well at the wide receiver position is well-known. Many of the receivers they’ve taken have ended up having at least moderate success at the NFL level, which is even more impressive when taking into account almost all of them have been drafted outside the first round. This year, the Steelers will need to continue this tradition if they want their offense to operate at the highest level possible in 2024. Even though he was frustrating to watch at times, Diontae Johnson was an extremely talented player, and replacing him in this offense won’t be easy.

Fortunately, this year’s draft is packed to the gills with wide receiver talent, with many different kinds of pass catchers available too. While the Steelers may have bigger needs at offensive tackle and center, the draft is unpredictable, and it’s hard to say if their top targets at those positions will be available for them to select. However, if the team were to find its next superstar wide receiver, complaints would probably be few and far between.

One of the players the team has looked at is Georgia WR Ladd McConkey. The Athletic’s draft analyst Dane Brugler made a recent appearance on the YouTube channel Cover 1’s Disguised Coverage podcast, comparing McConkey’s ceiling to former Steelers WR Antonio Brown.

“This is gonna be unfair, but I’m gonna say his ceiling is like an Antonio Brown,” Brugler said when asked who McConkey could become at his maximum potential. “The inside-outside versatility, the ability to catch and run. Again, we’re talking ceiling. We’re talking everything goes right, he stays healthy, he hits. Everything goes right, that’s the type of player we’re talking about. I understand that’s lofty, but that’s ceiling. The chances of hitting that ceiling? Probably not super high, but I at least think that he has that type of ability because he’s super talented.”

The Steelers were spoiled for years having the incredible talent that was Antonio Brown. Taking his off-the-field actions off the table, Brown was one of the greatest receivers to ever play the game, and since trading him away, the team has struggled to replace that kind of production. That’s obvious, but what may not be so obvious is the player who may finally be able to fill Brown’s role with the Steelers.

Brugler isn’t the type of analyst who compares prospects to Hall of Fame talents at the drop of a hat, so for him to say that about McConkey means there’s some truth there. At his peak, the argument could have been made that Brown was the best receiver ever. If McConkey even ends up half that good, he’d be more than worth spending a first-round pick on. Brugler does stress that him reaching that ceiling is unlikely, so if McConkey does end up a Steeler, fans shouldn’t be frustrated if he isn’t highly impactful immediately.

Brugler’s floor for McConkey is former Green Bay Packer Randall Cobb, a key contributor on many playoff teams who never truly became a bona fide star at the receiver position. That kind of player may not be worth the Steelers passing on upgrading the offensive line, but McConkey’s true value probably ends up falling somewhere between Cobb and Brown.

The team did bring him in for a pre-draft visit, and it has also shown greater interest in former Georgia players in recent drafts, so there are dots that could be connected. Hopefully, if McConkey does end up in Pittsburgh, he shows shades of Brown on the field, but acts nothing like him off it.