Steelers Address Urgent Needs Early In ESPN Seven-Round Mock Draft

The 2024 NFL Draft is under a month away with Day 1 set to begin in Detroit on April 25. With our various resources on the site tracking the Pittsburgh Steelers’ level of interest in certain players, and with the team’s moves in free agency, the needs are starting to become clearer.

ESPN’s Matt Miller undertook the task of a full seven-round mock draft posted on Wednesday morning, so let’s dive in.

Round 1, Pick 20: C Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

As it stands right now, the Steelers have no obvious answer at center. Nate Herbig is capable there, but the team is clearly going to address the position early. Head coach Mike Tomlin recently said that there are needs at center and receiver as the two primary focuses, but that center is more urgent because there are only a couple plug-and-play options in the draft.

One of those options is Powers-Johnson, and he has been linked to the Steelers heavily throughout the process. Here is what Miller had to say about the pick:

“The Steelers did not tend to the offensive line in free agency, so this first-round selection has to be focused up front. Powers-Johnson is a dominant center prospect with exceptional power at 328 pounds. He started 17 games at Oregon and didn’t allow a single sack. He’s pro-ready and fits what Pittsburgh needs with his strength in the pass game and mobility in the middle of the field on run plays.”

Powers-Johnson was a standout at the Senior Bowl, and the team showed interest in him there. The Steelers also sent OL coach Pat Meyer to his pro day at Oregon. No reported pre-draft visit yet, but we only have nine of the 30 accounted for on our tracker, so one could certainly be coming.

Jackson Powers-Johnson Scouting Report

Round 2, Pick 51: WR Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky

With Diontae Johnson traded out of town, the Steelers are in need of a starting wide receiver opposite George Pickens. They have shown plenty of interest in top receivers throughout the pre-draft process. For Corley, the Steelers are reportedly bringing him in for a pre-draft visit. They also sent WR coach Zach Azzanni to his pro day.

He was unable to participate at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine with an illness, but he put up impressive numbers at his pro day with a reported 4.45-4.47 40-yard dash and 27 reps on the bench press. Here is what Miller had to say of the fit in Pittsburgh:

“After trading Diontae Johnson, the Steelers signed veteran receiver Van Jefferson but have done little more to upgrade the WR depth chart for quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Adding Corley would give the Steelers a big (5-foot-11, 215 pounds) receiver with awesome after-the-catch ability and the power to run through contact on underneath routes.”

Malachi Corley Scouting Report

Round 3, Pick 84: OT Christian Jones, Texas

Tackle isn’t as much of an urgent need, but it will become one in a hurry if one of Broderick Jones or Dan Moore Jr. gets injured. And next season with Moore scheduled to become a free agent, it will become arguably the top priority. It would be wise to get ahead of that and take one in a draft with plenty of tackle talent.

Jones hasn’t been one of the names frequently linked to the Steelers, and this may be a little rich for where he is projected to go, but it does fill a need at right tackle that would allow Jones to flip back to the left side. Here’s what Miller had to say:

“With two new quarterbacks in Pittsburgh, I’d consider moving last year’s first-rounder Broderick Jones to the left side and taking the incredibly steady Christian Jones here to start as a rookie at right tackle.”

He had a solid showing at the Senior Bowl, but Azzanni appeared to be the only representative from the Steelers at the Texas Pro Day.

Christian Jones Scouting Report

Round 3, Pick 98: CB Renardo Green, Florida State

The Steelers helped alleviate some of the pressure to find a corner early in the draft by acquiring Donte Jackson in the Johnson trade, but with Patrick Peterson and Levi Wallace off the roster, they still need some depth and options to develop to be the future starter. Green has a lot of upside and proved he can play press man coverage during his time in college. Here are Miller’s thoughts:

“Green is likely a nickel cornerback in the NFL, and potentially a dang good one. He has 4.49 speed and 24 career pass breakups.”

The Steelers had area scout Zack Crockett and football analyst Tosin Kazeem on site for his pro day. He didn’t play a ton of snaps in the slot at Florida State, which is the most pressing need for the team at the moment, but his skill set could see him move inside with the aim of eventually becoming the outside corner opposite Joey Porter Jr.

Renardo Green Scouting Report

Round 4, Pick 119: DT Gabe Hall, Baylor

The Steelers have a particular body type and athletic profile that they like to draft along the defense line, and Hall is one of the prospects who checks the boxes. At 6060, 291 pounds, and with 34 1/2-inch arms, he has the size and length to play all across the defensive front. He had a solid showing at the Senior Bowl. The Big 12 has a combined pro day this year for the first time, so there will be plenty of representatives from every team at the event. The defensive linemen work out on March 30, so it will be interesting to see if DL coach Karl Dunbar is present.

Gabe Hall Scouting Report

Round 6, Pick 178: LB Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington

Ulofoshio is athletic and has cover skills, but he doesn’t take on blocks very well, and gets lost in the shuffle sometimes at the line of scrimmage. If he can use his hands more consistently, he can develop into a solid rotational linebacker, but for now he projects as a special teamer with sub-package upside.

Edefuan Ulofoshio Scouting Report

Round 6, Pick 195: WR Xavier Weaver, Colorado

At 6002, 169 pounds, Weaver has a very slight frame, but he is a solid route runner and has burst as an athlete. The Steelers filled out the depth of their receiver room with Quez Watkins and Van Jefferson, but they could conceivably double dip at the position.