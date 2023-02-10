Super Bowl Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

Welcome to Super Bowl weekend. The last football game until August, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will battle in Super Bowl 57 Sunday night. No real rooting interest here though those who think Western PA is the best side will probably want the Eagles to lose. Either way, it should be a good game. As always, we’ll be here to cover it and whatever else happens until next week. Perhaps the Steelers add to their coaching staff after losing Brian Flores to Minnesota.

Thanks to everyone who stops by and answers our questions. We appreciate you hanging out with us.

Hope you all have a great weekend and that you enjoyed following our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

1 – Who will win Super Bowl 57 – the Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles?

2 – Who will be Super Bowl MVP?

3 – Rank these four tight ends in terms of being the best of all-time (not an exhaustive list, just rank these four): Rob Gronkowski, Heath Miller, Antonio Gates, and Travis Kelce.

4 – What is your go-to Super Bowl food?

5 – Will the Steelers hire someone to replace Brian Flores’ role sometime during the offseason?

Recap of 2022 Pro Bowl Weekend Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: Steelers Depot respondents said they were not watching the Pro Bowl games by a three to one margin. According to Sports Media Watch, “NFL “Pro Bowl Games” averaged a 3.4 rating and 6.28 million viewers across ABC, ESPN and Disney, down just 5% in ratings and 6% in viewership from last year’s traditional Pro Bowl (3.6, 6.70M) and up dramatically from the virtual “Pro Bowl Celebration” two years ago (1.2, 1.84M).” The article added, “The event averaged 12.2 million viewers as recently as a decade ago and consistently topped the ten million mark from 2010-14.”

Question 2: Respondents named nine players they liked hearing about during the Shrine or Senior Bowls (links to players who already have Steelers Depot draft profiles):

Darnell Wright, Tennessee OT, Senior Bowl

Sydney Brown, Illinois S, Senior Bowl

Will McDonald, Iowa State Edge, Senior Bowl

Josh Whyle, Cincinnati TE, Senior Bowl

Riley Moss, Iowa CB, Senior Bowl

Keion White, Georgia Tech DL, Senior Bowl

Dawand Jones, Ohio State OT, Senior Bowl

Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin DL, Senior Bowl

O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida G, Senior Bowl

Like Mike Tomlin, Steelers Depot respondents have their eyes on the trenches. Six of the nine players are linemen.

Question 3: Steelers Depot respondents agree that the NFL should create a carveout to allow a third quarterback to be rostered in emergency situations by a two to one margin. The minority said the issue can be resolved by dressing the entire 53-man roster for games leaving it up to teams to have two or three quarterbacks on their roster.

Question 4: Javon Hargrave was the ex-Steeler respondents prefer seeing win the Super Bowl on Sunday by an 11 to one vote. The lone holdout had no preference.

Question 5: In a close 7 – 5 vote, respondents say Mitch Trubisky will be a Steeler in 2023. But some caveated that a trade might be beneficial to both parties.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers: