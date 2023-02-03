Pro Bowl Games Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

There’s only one meaningful football game left. This year’s Super Bowl is now set with the Philadelphia Eagles facing the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday. But while we wait, there are still a couple of things on the football calendar. The Shrine Bowl just wrapped up and hopefully, you enjoyed the coverage from our great team who spent the week covering it. Senior Bowl practices have also concluded with the game to be played tomorrow afternoon. Tomorrow also marks the Pro Bowl Games, replacing the old and outdated game.

Thanks to everyone who stops by and answers questions. We appreciate you hanging out with us.

Hope you all have a great weekend and that you enjoyed following our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – Do you plan to watch the Pro Bowl games this weekend?

2 – Who is one player you liked watching/hearing about/reading during the Shrine Bowl and/or Senior Bowl?

3 – Should the NFL create a carveout to allow third quarterbacks to be rostered for emergency situations?

4 – Which ex-Steeler would you prefer to see win a Super Bowl – Javon Hargrave or JuJu Smith-Schuster?

5 – Will QB Mitch Trubisky be a Steeler next season?

Recap of 2022 Conference Championship Weekend Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: Steelers Depot respondents favored the Bengals over Kansas City by a nine to four margin. But despite losing a lot of players to injury, the Chiefs prevailed 23-20.

Question 2: Slightly closer in voting. Respondents went with Philadelphia by an eight to five margin over San Francisco. The Eagles won flying away 31-7.

Question 3: Four former Steelers played in the conference championships. Ray-Ray McCloud did not get any love from the Depot respondents. He did have a 42 yard kickoff return. Three folks favored JuJu back with the Steelers in 2023. He caught one pass before leaving the game with a knee injury. Four favored Mike Hilton. Hilton made five tackles. But receivers he covered caught five of six passes including a touchdown. Six folks want Javon Hargrave back in Pittsburgh in 2023. Hargrave made two tackles including a sack. Plus, he deflected a pass. I’d take any of these former Steelers if they strengthened the roster.

Question 4: The Bengals defense sacked a hobbled Patrick Mahomes three times. Steelers Depot respondents matched that number with their median response. Nice job.

Question 5: As of Wednesday at noontime, Brian Flores remains a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers coaching staff. The Cardinals continue to interview head coach candidates. But Flores remains in the discussion as Arizona’s next head coach. Meanwhile, he is scouting players at the Senior Bowl with Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and other Pittsburgh staff.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers: