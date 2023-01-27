Championship Round Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

It’s Championship weekend. Four teams are left to play for the Super Bowl. Kansas City and Cincinnati in the AFC, San Francisco, and Philadelphia in the NFC. But it’s not the only football that’s around the corner. The Steelers Depot crew will be busy and scattered all over the country this week with a group at this year’s Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas and another at this year’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. So a ton of draft coverage coming your way that we’re excited to share.

Thanks to everyone who stops by and answers questions. We appreciate you hanging out with us.

Hope you all have a great weekend and that you enjoyed following our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – Who will win the AFC Title Game – Kansas City or Cincinnati?

2 – Who will win the NFC Title Game – Philadelphia or San Francisco?

3 – Four ex-Steelers are playing this weekend: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, DT Javon Hargrave, WR Ray-Ray McCloud, and CB Mike Hilton. If you could pick one of them to become a Steeler for 2023, who would you choose?

4 – How many times will Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes be sacked?

5 – Will Brian Flores still be a Steeler by next Wednesday at 12 PM/EST?

Recap of 2022 Division Round Weekend Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: All but one respondent picked Kansas City to win. Closer than expected but the Chiefs prevailed 27-20 over Jacksonville.

Question 2: Cincinnati upset the Bills 27-10 on a snowy day in Buffalo. Respondents heavily favored the Bills with just three picking the Bengals to win.

Question 3: Steelers Depot respondents narrowed their choice of outside free agents they’d like to see signed by Pittsburgh to four players. LB David Long and DE Marcus Davenport each got one vote. DL Javon Hargrave received three votes. But the runaway winner is Tremaine Edmunds with 11 votes.

Question 4: All but three respondents predicted Cowboys’ kicker Brett Maher not missing an extra point. Well, Maher failed to convert his only PAT attempt. Kudos to Ginko18, John, and Steelers D for pegging it.

Question 5: Steelers Depot respondents registered between one and nine on a 10-point scale on how mad it was to know Matt Canada is returning as the Steelers OC. The median response landed right in the middle at five. Several folks mentioned that their mood had lightened in the last few weeks of the season. Otherwise, the answers would have indicated more anger.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers: