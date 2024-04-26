Listen: Reacting To Steelers Drafting OT Troy Fautanu

Bringing you guys another video today. The pick is in, and the Pittsburgh Steelers have selected Washington offensive tackle Troy Fautanu with the 20th pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. Below is my initial reaction to the Steelers’ selection, evaluating the player and the fit.

I also briefly end the video by discussing the team’s options on Day 2 of the draft, which will resume Friday night at 7 PM/EST. As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for listening.

