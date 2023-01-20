Divisional Round Weekend: Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

The NFL marches on through the playoffs, the Divisional Round set this weekend. Some exciting matchups this weekend. Eagles/Giants, Bengals/Bills are the two most marquee matchups. For Pittsburgh, they are moving on with OC Matt Canada, retained for the 2023 season. The team has kept us busy this weekend with Kenny Pickett making the media rounds to review his rookie year.

Thanks to everyone who has visited the Friday Five over the year and answered our questions. We appreciate it and good luck everyone in the running to win.

Hope you all have a great weekend and that you enjoyed following our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

1 – Who will win this weekend – the Kansas City Chiefs or Jacksonville Jaguars?

2 – Who will win this weekend – the Buffalo Bills or Cincinnati Bengals?

3 – Name one outside free agent you’d love to see the Steelers sign.

4 – How many extra points will Cowboys’ kicker Brett Maher miss this weekend?

5 – On a scale of 1-10, (1 being least mad, 10 being most mad), how mad are you to know Matt Canada is returning as Steelers’ OC?

Recap of 2022 Wild Card Weekend Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: 17-17 and Baltimore about to take a fourth-quarter lead from the one-yard line. But Sam Hubbard recovers the fumble and scores the winning touchdown on a 98-yard fumble return. A rare unanimous decision by Steelers Depot respondents. Everyone picked the Bengals to win.

Question 2: A lot of Steelers fans still have Brady PTSD. 42.3% of respondents took the underdog Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win. Mainly, because Tom Brady even at age 45 makes us tremble uncontrollably. But despite missing an NFL record four PAT’s, the Dallas Cowboys coast to a 31-14 win.

Question 3: One-half of the respondents favored Kenny Pickett as the Steelers’ rookie of the year. George Pickens edged Jaylen Warren 7-5 with the remainder of the votes. With LB Mark Robinson picking up a stray vote.

Question 4: 84.6% of respondents correctly predicted that would remain within the Steelers organization as of this past Monday night at 8PM Pittsburgh time. But many commented that he may be gone soon after due to a number of pending interviews.

Question 5: All but one person similarly predicted Matt Canada remaining with the team. Though many hoped otherwise.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers: