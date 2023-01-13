Wild Card Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.
The Pittsburgh Steelers season is over. Despite knocking off the Cleveland Browns 28-14 in the regular season finale, they didn’t quite get the help they needed to make into the postseason. The Miami Dolphins captured the 7th seed by narrowly beating the New York Jets and they’ll take their third-string, rookie quarterback into the playoffs against the two-seed Buffalo Bills. For Pittsburgh, their offseason begins. And so does our offseason work.
And thanks to everyone who has visited the Friday Five over the year and answered our questions. We appreciate it and good luck everyone in the running to win.
Hope you all have a great weekend and that you enjoyed following our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.
Peace and love, peace and love!
1 – Who will win – the Cincinnati Bengals or Baltimore Ravens?
2 – Who will win – the Dallas Cowboys or Tampa Bay Buccaneers?
3 – Who is your Steelers rookie of the year? No right or wrong answers here, of course.
4 – Will Brian Flores still be with the Steelers by Monday at 8 PM/EST?
5 – And finally, will Matt Canada be on this coaching staff Monday at 8 PM/EST?
Recap of 2022 Week 18 Friday Night 5 Questions
Question 1: Steelers beat Cleveland 28-14. Steelers Depot respondents showed confidence with 91.5% taking Pittsburgh to win.
Question 2: So close on the Steelers’ opening drive. Diontae Johnson caught a short pass and ran 31 yards before being tackled at the two-yard line. Kenny Pickens threw to him again in the end zone but incomplete later in the game. He did score on a two-point conversion play but that’s not a touchdown. A slight 53.2% majority predicted Diontae breaking his touchdown drought. But it was not to be in 2022. Hopefully, it does not last long into the 2023 season.
Question 3: Nick Chubb averaged 6.4 yards a carry. But he only ran 12 times gaining 77 yards. So, Cleveland fires their defensive coordinator. Makes sense to me. 66% of Depot respondents picked up a point by taking the under on Chubb rushing for 85.5 yards.
Question 4: Derek Watt got one touch in the game. On first and goal from the one, Watt punched the ball if for a touchdown. But no third-down conversions against the Browns. 59.6% of respondents got this right.
Question 5: Cleveland used a passing attack to surprise the Steelers’ defense who set up to stop the run. Watson attempted 29 passes. The Steelers sacked him seven times including four times on their last drive. I do not think Watson will enjoy playing in the AFC North. 89.4% picked up a point by predicting Watson sacked over 2.5 times.
Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:
|Questions
|Steelers Win?
|Diontae TD Catch?
|Chubb O/U 85.5 Rush Yards
|Derek Watt Convers a 3rd Down?
|Watson O/U 2.5 Sacks?
|SD Consensus
|YES
|YES
|UNDER
|No
|Over
|Correct Answers
|YES
|NO
|UNDER
|NO
|OVER
Steelers Depot respondents collectively answered Four out of five questions correctly.
A record 18 respondents just missed the five-point weekly bonus by answering four of five questions correctly! That beat out last week by one.
However, like last week 11 respondents swept the board. So, the tiebreaker came into play again this week. Kenny Pickett completed just 13 of 29 passes for 195 yards. The 11 predicted Pickett gaining anywhere from 161 to 287 yards. Deep-derp came close by predicting 199 passing yards. But ManRayX just edged him out by one yard with his 198 yard prediction.
Excellent job ManRayX!
A shoutout to past and present regular season prize winners:
|Season
|First Place
|Second Place
|Third Place
|2016
|Phil Brenneman II
|Beaver Falls Hosiery
|Kevin Schwartz
|2017
|Alan Tman
|Wes Lee
|Darth Blount
|2018
|GreenBastard
|ImMikeD
|Don2727
|2019
|ManRayX & James Barnhart (tie)
|PittShawnC
|2020
|ManRayX
|B&G & Don2727 (tie)
|2021
|GhotiFish
|ManRayX & Lou Rock (tie)
|2022
|Ken Sterner
|B&G
|Doc Ellis D
A great race! B&G overtook Ken Sterner for first place back in Week 10. Ken finally reclaimed first place in the final week with just one question making the difference. Ken Sterner takes the $100 first prize. B&G $75 for send, and Doc Ellis D climbed six places to take third and $25.
Great job everyone. We had 97 respondents this season. Hope to see you all next season.
Final 2022 Regular Season leaderboard:
|SCREEN NAME
|POINTS
|PLACE
|CHANGE
|Ken Sterner
|89
|First
|+1
|B&G
|84
|Second
|-1
|Doc Ellis D
|82
|Third
|+6
|Lambert58
|81
|Fourth
|+5
|Slim Stew
|80
|Fifth
|-2
|ManRayX
|78
|Sixth (tie)
|+8
|Steelers D
|78
|Sixth (tie)
|+8
|Pius Street Uke
|77
|Eighth
|-4
|Steven Small
|76
|Ninth (tie)
|-5
|Steel_Man24
|76
|Ninth (tie)
|-2
|DLFoot
|75
|11th
|-2
|Chris92021
|73
|12th
|-1
|Lucky Beagle
|72
|13th (tie)
|-2
|Jesse Logue
|72
|13th (tie)
|+1
|hoptown
|72
|13th (tie)
|-9
|PittShawnC
|71
|16th (tie)
|-3
|Andi B
|71
|16th (tie)
|+2
|Steely McBeam
|71
|16th (tie)
|+12
|Deep_derp
|71
|16th (tie)
|+12
|ValyrianSteelerJedi01
|70
|20th (tie)
|-2
|GhotiFish
|70
|20th (tie)
|Mike Bianchi
|70
|20th (tie)
|Greg Payne
|70
|20th (tie)
|Kdog
|69
|24th (tie)
|-4
|FlaFan47
|69
|24th (tie)
|Ratsotex
|68
|26th
|-1
|Wes Lee
|67
|27th (tie)
|-2
|MAK Lives Free
|67
|27th (tie)
|-13
|Ted Webb
|66
|29th
|-2
|Stone Age Tone
|65
|30th
|-2
*New to leaderboard
