Start Of 2021 Training Camp: Steelers’ Friday Night Five Questions

And an especially happy start of the 2021 training camp to you. The Steelers finished up their second practice on Friday. Pads come on next Wednesday and we’ll be there to report what happens. Until then, we have a ton of content coming your way as we hear from players and coaches.

It’s been a busy, news-filled week. Vince Williams surprisingly announced his retirement on Wednesday. Trai Turner and Melvin Ingram were assigned their jersey numbers and we heard from Ben Roethlisberger on how he feels — and looks — heading into camp.

Hope you all have a great weekend and enjoy following our camp coverage. I think we'll know a lot more about what's going on this time next week. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

1 – Mike Tomlin warned not to put much stock into the starting lineup for the Hall of Fame game. But he also said Kendrick Green will start at center and Antoine Brooks Jr. will get the nod in the slot. What percentage chance do you give both men starting Week 1 against the Bills at their respective positions?

2 – Who was the better Steelers’ linebacker — Larry Foote or Vince Williams?

3 – The Steelers ran the ball 36.2% of the time in 2020. Under Matt Canada, what will that percentage be in 2021?

4 – Melvin Ingram didn’t record a sack last season. How many will he have this year?

5 – What WR will have the most catches? Diontae Johnson, JuJu Smith-Schuster, or Chase Claypool?

Question 1: 20% of Steelers Depot respondents are most excited to see safety Donnie Shell enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It has been a long time coming. 33% of respondents chose another safety: Troy Polamalu, a first ballot Hall of Famer, who thrilled Steelers fans with his leaps over the line of scrimmage and lunging interceptions. However, 47% picked a Steeler who never wore the uniform. Bill Nunn the man who helped build the Steelers dynasty by identifying valuable players in the untapped pool of players coming from historically black colleges and universities. Here is a link to an article about his contributions to the NFL. The Hall finally corrected a big oversight.

Question 2: Few folks were worried about Devin Bush’s tweets a few weeks ago. Now, 47% expressed some concern. Hopefully, Devin’s tweets will become a nonissue once training camp starts.

Question 3: 67% of respondents agree with Alan Faneca that Hines Ward will join him one day in the Hall of Fame. It may take a few years, but many are holding out hope.

Question 4: We believe T.J. Watt is ranked better than Touchdown Wire’s number 34 ranking. Respondents did not place him in the top ten considering this included all players, but the median response was 15.

Question 5: Watt will break Big Daddy Lipscomb’s Steelers single season sack record of 17.5. 67% answered yes, he would, with most saying it could be in 2021.

Thanks to everyone who is responding to the Friday Night Five Questions during the offseason. Good to keep your prognostication skills sharp for the upcoming season.