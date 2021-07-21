LB Vince Williams Announces Retirement

Another Pittsburgh Steeler has announced his retirement. LB Vince Williams says he’s stepping away from the game, according to the team.

Vince Williams has announced his retirement.https://t.co/l3mx9MBo7n — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 21, 2021

GM Kevin Colbert released this statement moments ago.

“Vince Williams notified us today that he will retire from the game of football. We respect his decision and want to thank him for his time with us as he consistently showed great character and leadership in addition to his contributions on the field. We wish Vince and his family all the best.”

Williams was released in a cost-cutting move this offseason but brought back on a one-year deal weeks later. Had he played this year, he reportedly planned to retire after the season and get into coaching.

Williams was drafted in the sixth round by the Steelers in 2013. A core special teamer, he became a starter and a physical, run stopping and blitzing linebacker. Over his career, he made 69 starts. Williams recorded 479 career tackles. He was also considered a leader and mentor in the Steelers’ locker room.

Robert Spillane is expected to be the team’s full-time inside linebacker next to Devin Bush this season. Backups could include fourth rounder Buddy Johnson, Marcus Allen, and Ulysses Gilbert III.

Center Maurkice Pouncey and tight end Vance McDonald retired at the start of the offseason. Former Steelers FB Roosevelt Nix announced his retirement earlier this month while OG David DeCastro is contemplating doing the same.