12 Days Until 2021 Training Camp: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday

We are very close to the start of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2021 training camp. We don’t know the official report date for the team but we know the first public practice will be held July 28th. And we’re fortunate enough to have tickets for every single practice. Can’t wait to bring back our daily reports, even if things still look slightly different this season.

If you haven’t listened already, be sure to check out today’s Terrible Podcast. We have special guest former Steelers’ CB Ike Taylor on the show. Great interview talking about his days with the team and his thoughts on Ben Roethlisberger, Devin Bush, and Dwayne Haskins.

We’ve also heard from the Steelers soon to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame. Check out our articles on Troy Polamalu, Bill Cowher, and Alan Faneca.

Hope you all have a great weekend and thanks for visiting the site.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – Which Steeler are you most excited to be enshrined into the Hall of Fame? Bill Cowher, Troy Polamalu, Alan Faneca, Donnie Shell, or Bill Nunn?

2 – Are you worried about Devin Bush’s recent Tweets?

3 – Alan Faneca believes Hines Ward will one day join him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Do you think Ward will one day be enshrined in Canton?

4 – Yesterday, we noted TJ Watt was named Touchdown Wire’s 34th best player. Where would you rank Watt among active players? Does he crack the top ten?

5 – Pro Football Reference’s research uncovered Big Daddy Lipscomb is the Steelers’ single-season sack leader with 17.5 sacks in 1961. Will TJ Watt ever break that record? If so, will it happen this year?

Recap of 2021 19 Days Until Training Camp Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: Steelers Depot respondents are fairly sure Benny Snell makes the initial 53-man roster by the start of the regular season. 89% of folks said either they were positive or fairly sure that Benny Snell makes the roster with the median response fairly sure.

Question 2: Respondents split their votes on which Steelers player would lead the team in receiving yards among three receivers. JuJu Smith-Schuster received 26% of the vote. Diontae Johnson came just ahead of him with 32%. But it was Chase Claypool with 42% of the vote who respondents believe will have a breakout year in 2021. JuJu led the Steelers in receiving in 2018 with 1426 yards. In 2019, James Washington led the team with 735 receiving yards. Last year Diontae Johnson led the way with 923. Would love to see three receivers with 900 plus yards this year.

Question 3: The three positional needs that respondents named most frequently were cornerback (16), offensive line (16), and quarterback (12). Respondents evenly split in specifying guard or tackle for the offensive line.

Question 4: Steeler’s rookie running back Najee Harris will NOT make the Pro Bowl in 2021 according to 63% of respondents. An inexperienced offensive line mentioned as a hindrance.

Question 5: Not a single respondent committed to attending any of the 12 Steelers training camp practices that will be open to the public. Although two respondents said they may attend one but were not sure. Many cited living too far away including Stone Age Tone from across the pond. Several others said they would attend if it had been in Latrobe especially if it was Friday Night Lights but attending a practice at Heinz Field not appealing. Looks like we are relying on attending vicariously through Alex Kozora’s thorough reports of training camp.

Thanks to everyone who is responding to the Friday Night Five Questions during the offseason. Good to keep your prognostication skills sharp for the upcoming season.