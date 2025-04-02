NFL Insider Guarantees Aaron Rodgers Signing With Pittsburgh: ‘He’s Going To Go To The Steelers’

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been playing the waiting game with Aaron Rodgers much longer than their fans would have liked. Fortunately for them, Rodgers is just about out of options. The Vikings haven’t closed the door on him but prefer to move forward with J.J. McCarthy instead. The Giants decided to bring in two veterans instead of Rodgers.

CBS Sports Jonathan Jones thinks it’s only a matter of time before Rodgers becomes a Steeler. He essentially guaranteed it on Wednesday, speaking on the Pushing The Pile podcast.

“I don’t know when this is going to happen… I will tell you the what, how, and where,” Jones said. “Aaron Rodgers will be the next Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback. He will sign what is either literally or ostensibly a one-year deal. It’s going to probably have some incentives. It’s going to look good, the contract. He will enter OTAs in minicamp as QB1… Maybe they draft a quarterback in a later round, maybe they don’t… He’s going to go to the Steelers.”

It’s worth noting that Jones has seen Pittsburgh as the most-likely destination for Rodgers throughout the offseason. Earlier this offseason, Jones predicted that Rodgers would either choose the Steelers or retire, as the Vikings and Giants seemed like potential destinations. Now, Pittsburgh and retirement are the only options Rodgers is left with.

Of course, considering the whole situation, it doesn’t take a genius to tell you that Rodgers will most likely be a Steeler. Pittsburgh is the only team he’s visited this offseason, and he already held a workout with DK Metcalf. With no other routes to playing time at the moment, where else will he go?

Jones mentions that Aaron Rodgers will ‘literally or ostensibly’ sign a one-year contract. Since Rodgers will turn 42 next season, that feels like a fair assessment. Most likely, it would be a straight-up one-year deal. Pittsburgh could also give him a two-year contract with little to no guaranteed money in the second year, essentially making it a one-year deal.

At the end of the day, the Steelers are in a better position than they were a few weeks ago. They’re now the only real contender for Aaron Rodgers. We’re getting to the point where we have insiders guaranteeing his arrival in yinzer-land. All Rodgers has to do now is make a decision.