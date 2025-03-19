Insider: ‘Folks Around The League’ Think Aaron Rodgers Will Choose Steelers If He Doesn’t Retire

The Minnesota Vikings seem to be out of the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes. That should leave only the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Giants in pursuit of the veteran quarterback. It’s still unclear what Rodgers is going to decide, and he could even retire.

“I can tell you folks around the league believe that if Aaron Rodgers chooses to continue playing that he would choose the Pittsburgh Steelers over the New York Giants,” NFL insider Jonathan Jones said Wednesday on CBS Sports HQ. “That’s from looking at how the team is constructed and built, the path to the playoffs. That is not coming from Aaron Rodgers’ camp whatsoever.”

Looking at both teams, it’s easy to see why Rodgers would prefer the Steelers over the Giants. Although the Steelers haven’t won a playoff game since the 2016 season, they’ve remained competitive. Joining them likely gives Rodgers his best chance at competing for a championship.

In contrast, the Giants feel like more of a mess. They have some exciting young pieces on offense, including star wide receiver Malik Nabers. The Giants also have some quality players on defense. On paper, they look fine, but the last few years have proven they need help. Yes, they’ve had poor quarterback play, but Rodgers likely isn’t in a place anymore where he can carry a franchise.

However, it’s important to note that Rodgers might not feel that way. It’s impossible to tell what he’s thinking right now. It seemed like he wanted to join the Vikings. That could indicate that his main priority is competing for a championship.

The Steelers might feel like the best choice left for him, but it’s tough to say that they could compete for a Super Bowl with Rodgers. Even if they land him, they will still have many flaws. Winning in the AFC North is not easy.

Rodgers could decide that he doesn’t like the idea of joining the Steelers or the Giants. That could lead him to retire. It could also cause him to continue putting off his decision. There’s nothing forcing him to choose now.

That’s probably not what Steelers fans want to hear since dragging this saga out any longer is not ideal.