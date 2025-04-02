Fowler: NFL Teams Believe Steelers Have Gotten ‘Loose Assurance’ From Aaron Rodgers

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to wait on a decision from QB Aaron Rodgers, but they may have an idea that Rodgers is coming to town. On The Blitz on SiriusXM NFL Radio, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler said teams he’s talked to that have been in the quarterback market believe that the Steelers have gotten “assurance” in some form that Rodgers plans on signing with them.

“They believe the Steelers have gotten some sort of at least fairly loose assurance. What that looks like or how it happened or whether it definitively happened is still unclear, but it does sort of feel that way,” Fowler said. “A lot of people I’ve talked to feel like they have some loose parameters there in that regard.”

The Giants were involved in the Rodgers pursuit, but that ended last week when they signed Russell Wilson. From the sounds of it, the people Fowler is referencing could very well be from the Giants organization. Regardless, Art Rooney II’s comments yesterday that he “keeps hearing” that Rodgers is coming to the Steelers coupled with Pittsburgh’s patience in waiting for him to put pen to paper could very well mean the team knows he’s going to sign and it’s just a matter of when.

Given that Pittsburgh is the only team actively pursuing Rodgers, if he wants to play, it should be an easy decision for him. His free agency process has been quiet, but he did demonstrate interest in Pittsburgh by visiting the team facility on March 21 and throwing with newly acquired WR DK Metcalf at UCLA.

It does seem as if Rodgers is going to end up in Pittsburgh, but no one can be certain until he actually signs. Even Fowler noted that the assurances people think he gave the Steelers could be “fairly loose,” and if the process continues to drag on, it opens up the possibility for another team to get in the mix. That could be one reason why people within the Steelers are hoping Rodgers signs soon.

The team hasn’t given him a deadline, but Rooney said they won’t wait forever. Assurances or not, the Steelers likely want to get Aaron Rodgers in the building to sign a contract soon and move on with the rest of their offseason.