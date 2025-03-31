Watch: Photos, Video Of Aaron Rodgers’ Workout With DK Metcalf Released

You don’t have to just read about Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf working out over the weekend. You can watch it, too. As reported Monday morning, Rodgers and Metcalf recently got in a session at UCLA in the latest sign of Rodgers’ eventual signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Los Angeles photographer Alex Amen was there to capture the event, sharing a handful of photos on his Instagram page (Update: the original Instagram post has been deleted).

Aaron Rodgers with DK Metcalf at UCLA via Amen.Culture on IG #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/bMvO88G5gY — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) March 31, 2025

The final slide of the post was a video of Rodgers dropping back and hitting Metcalf over the middle.

Video of Aaron Rodgers throwing to DK Metcalf at UCLA via Amen.Culture on IG #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/ZvHIVOtw1X — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) March 31, 2025

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the two had a planned and “lengthy” practice session. It’s unclear how the two agreed to get together but both being in the area likely helped. Rodgers is from California while Metcalf bought a house in Los Angeles.

In past years, Metcalf and former Steelers QB Russell Wilson trained together even finding time last season despite no longer being teammates. Perhaps that will continue later this offseason but for now, Rodgers and Metcalf have the connection.

Pittsburgh continues to wait for Rodgers to announce his 2025 plans. Retirement remains an option but given that Rodgers is staying in shape and throwing on the field, he seems intent to play. The Steelers are currently the only team offering him a contract. The Minnesota Vikings are committed to J.J. McCarthy while the New York Giants are off the board after signing Russell Wilson.

Speaking with reporters during the NFL owners meetings, Mike Tomlin called a recent visit with Rodgers a positive meeting and had no deadline set on his decision to sign with the Steelers. Still, the team expressed confidence in Mason Rudolph and put the idea of drafting a quarterback firmly in play.

Should Rodgers sign, this workout will mark just the first time he and Metcalf are throwing and catching passes from each other. The Steelers hopes come the fall they’ll be one of the NFL’s duos.