Steelers Work Out Handful Of Defensive Players

The Pittsburgh Steelers hosted a slew of defensive players for workouts on Wednesday as they begin creating and updating a list of names to consider for offseason Reserve/Future contracts. Per Howard Balzer via the league’s transaction sheet, the team worked out LB Darrian Beavers and DE/EDGE D.J. Coleman, S Joshuah Bledsoe, and CBs Kaleb Hayes, Cameron McCutcheon.

NFL tryouts Wednesday. WSH: Ts Chidi Okeke, Dan Pircher (PS). From Monday: GB: LBs Jabril Cox, Davion Taylor. KC: LBs Blake Lynch (PS), Tanner Muse. PITT: LBs Darrian Beavers, D.J. Coleman; S Joshuah Bledsoe; CBs Kaleb Hayes, Cameron McCutcheon. IND (visit): CB Levi Wallace. — Howard Balzer (@HBalzer721) January 2, 2025

A big linebacker out of Cincinnati, Beavers is one of the most notable names on the list. A sixth-round pick of the New York Giants in 2022, he’s appeared in two NFL games, both coming last season with the Giants. He logged 37 special teams snaps across those appearances, failing to record a tackle.

Checking in at 6036, 243 pounds at his Bearcats Pro Day, he ran a 4.70 40-yard dash but showed explosiveness with a 39-inch vertical. In college, he had 233 tackles, 14 sacks, and 3 FFs while splitting his time between UConn and Cincinnati. Our scouting report profiled him as a downhill thumper also having the ability to rush the passer.

Coleman signed as a UDFA with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2023. Out of Missouri, he recorded 9 TFL and 4.5 sacks in his final season with the Tigers. At his Pro Day, he measured in at 6050, 264 pounds while running a 4.78 40-yard dash with a 7.50 three-cone shuttle. His vert underwhelmed at just 28.5 inches. He made his NFL debut last month, recording three tackles in a Week 15 game against the New York Jets. Coleman was released six days ago.

Bledsoe was selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. Also from Missouri, injuries hampered his career and he has just one tackle in four NFL games. He signed with the UFL in November though would be released from his contract should he sign with an NFL team. Our scouting report viewed him as a slot/box player with versatility. At his Pro Day, he measured in at 5113, 204 pounds.

Hayes has bounced around the league, spending time with the Denver Broncos, New York Giants, and Jacksonville Jaguars. Undrafted out of BYU in 2023, he turned heads with a 4.33 40-yard dash at his Pro Day workout while checking in at 5114, 194 pounds. He also jumped 40 inches in the vert, 10’8″ in the broad, and posted a 6.88 three-cone.

Though he’s spent time on practice squads, he’s yet to appear in an NFL game and was waived by the Broncos at final cutdowns this summer.

Finally, McCutcheon also has yet to make his NFL debut. Undrafted in 2023 out of West Carolina, he’s spent time with the Los Angeles Rams. Though he has good size at 6010, 204 pounds with 33-inch arms, he ran a below-average 4.57 40-yard dash at his Pro Day. After bouncing on and off the Rams’ practice squad in 2023, he was waived at final cutdowns on Aug. 28.

Hayes and McCutcheon worked out for the team in September, giving the Steelers a Pirates roster feel should they sign. As Balzer’s tweet notes, ex-Steelers LB Tanner Muse worked out for the Kansas City Chiefs while former Steelers CB Levi Wallace visited the Indianapolis Colts.

Earlier this week, the team hosted several offensive players for tryouts. We’ll see who gets signed from this list of names. Likely, a few will be added to the Steelers’ offseason roster once their playoff bid ends.