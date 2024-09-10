Steelers Work Out Four Players Tuesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers worked out four players on Tuesday, including WR Shaquan Davis, who the team signed.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston reported the news.

#Steelers worked out Shaquan Davis (signed), Kaleb Hayes, Anthony Johnson, Cameron McCutcheon — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 10, 2024

In addition to Davis, the team also worked out CB Kaleb Hayes, CB Anthony Johnson and CB Cameron McCutcheon.

Hayes played his college football at Oregon State and BYU, and had elite measurables with a 9.89 RAS score at his Pro Day. He also had 19 pass breakups and 67 tackles during his time at BYU. He’s speedy, running a 4.33 40-yard dash at BYU’s Pro Day and also had a 40” vertical jump with 32 5/8” arms.

Davis was an East-West Shrine Bowl participant, playing his college football at South Carolina State. He previously spent time with the New Orleans Saints.

Johnson played at Virginia and Louisville in college, and has spent time with the New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons. He was on New Orleans’ and Green Bay’s practice squad and was with the Falcons during training camp and the preseason this year. He ran a 4.63 40-yard dash and had 32 5/8-inch arms at his Pro Day.

McCutcheon played at Western Carolina and Gardner Webb and also spent time with the Los Angeles Rams. He measured in at 6010 and 204 pounds with a 4.57 40-yard dash. He also measured in with 33” arms, giving him solid length and size for the position.

The Steelers signed Davis which leaves them with a full practice squad, but they seem to be looking at more cornerback depth as well. That makes sense given that Darius Rush is in concussion protocol currently.

Davis adds more depth at the wide receiver position, which is thin for the Steelers currently. He’s a big body who could potentially be an addition to the active roster at some point this season.

But with Rush currently in concussion protocol, it makes sense for the Steelers to look add to their rolodex of names in case they need additional corner depth at some point this season. Hayes and McCutcheon have intriguing athletic profiles, while Johnson has a solid bit of experience and could fill a role if needed.