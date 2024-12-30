Steelers Work Out Nine Players As Regular Season Comes To Close

The Pittsburgh Steelers have worked out nine players, per Aaron Wilson on X.

#Steelers worked out Zach Annexstad, Gunner Britton, Ahmaraean Brown, Matt Farniok, Garret Greenfield, Lideatrick Griffin, Tre'Shaun Harrison, Alec Lindstrom, Cole Spencer — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 30, 2024

With Week 18 this weekend and the regular season coming to a close, NFL teams will soon sign players to Reserve/Future contracts to help fill out their offseason roster, which will expand to 90 players from 53.

Last year, they signed 17 players to Reserve/Future contracts on Jan. 17, so several of these names might be included in that list in just a couple of weeks. Last year’s list included names like Luq Barcoo, Marquez Callaway, Jack Colletto, Denzel Mims, and Aaron Shampklin. Several of these players were carried all the way through training camp until the roster cutdowns in late August, and some even circled back to the practice squad.

QB Zack Annexstad was brought in back in mid-October. He was a quarterback at Minnesota before being beat out by Tanner Morgan and transferring to Illinois State. He spent a brief few months on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster before being waived and then released in August. As a freshman in 2018, he completed 97 of 187 passes for 1,277 yards, nine touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He was invited to Northwestern’s Pro Day and measured in at 6027, 220 pounds.

The Buffalo Bills signed OG Gunner Britton as an undrafted free agent. He was with them from early May until roster cutdowns in late August. He spent his first four seasons in college at Western Kentucky before transferring to Auburn. He measured in at his Auburn Pro Day at 6064, 304 pounds with 34 3/8-inch arms.

WR Ahmarean Brown went undrafted in 2024 out of South Carolina by way of Georgia Tech. He originally signed with the Cleveland Browns but didn’t make it past roster cutdowns in August. He then signed to the Bills’ practice squad for the first month or so of the season before being released. He caught 92 passes for 1,136 yards and nine touchdowns in college, with most of his production coming as a freshman in 2019. He measured in at 5080, 170 pounds with 29 3/4-inch arms, and ran a 4.37-second 40-yard dash.

The Dallas Cowboys drafted OL Matt Farniok in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He was waived at the end of training camp before the 2023 season and has since bounced around the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions’ practice squads. He had two starts in the NFL in 2022 while the Cowboys were dealing with injuries. During his 2021 Nebraska Pro Day, he measured in at 6052, 311 pounds with 33 1/4-inch arms.

OT Garret Greenfield was a highly experienced player coming out of South Dakota State in the 2024 NFL Draft. He would have been on the same offensive line as Steelers OG Mason McCormick for six years in college and won multiple national championships in the FCS. We have a full scouting profile on Greenfield from last offseason. He initially signed with the Seattle Seahawks but didn’t make the roster cutdowns in August. He spent time on the Seahawks’ practice squad before being released and spending time with the Giants’ practice squad. Greenfield measured in at 6056, 311 pounds with 33 1/2-inch arms at his Pro Day.

WR/KR Lideatrick (Tulu) Griffin originally signed with the Las Vegas Raiders after going undrafted in 2024. He didn’t make it past roster cutdowns but signed to the Browns’ practice squad for the first month of the season. Griffing spent four years at Mississippi State and caught 126 passes for 1,490 yards and nine touchdowns. He also had a pair of touchdowns on kick returns in college. At the combine, Griffin measured in at 5100, 181 pounds with a 4.43-second 40-yard dash.

WR Tre’Shaun Harrison was an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State by way of Florida State to the Tennessee Titans in 2023. After failing to make the 53-man roster as a rookie, he bounced on and off their practice squad but eventually got waived/injured and released with a settlement this past September. In college, Harrison caught 127 passes for 1,502 yards and 11 touchdowns. He measured in at his Pro Day at 5112, 188 pounds with a 4.41-second 40-yard dash.

C Alec Lindstrom has been around in the NFL since 2022, originally as an undrafted free agent to the Dallas Cowboys. He played college football at Boston College and spent time in the UFL. Lindstrom has been on and off multiple practice squads and even got elevated from the practice squad for one game while with the New York Jets in October. He was released by the Jets in November this year. He went to the scouting combine in 2022 and measured in at 6033, 299 pounds with 32 5/8-inch arms.

OG Cole Spencer was an undrafted free agent to the Tennessee Titans in 2024. He did not make their initial 53-man roster but bounced on and off their practice squad a couple of times, with his most recent stint ending in mid-November. He spent his collegiate career at Texas Tech, measuring 6035, 307 pounds with 32 1/8-inch arms.