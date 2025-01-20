Several Steelers Practice Squad Contracts Expire Monday

Several veterans who finished the 2024 season on the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad officially became free agents today after their p-squad contracts officially expired. Per the league, WR/RET Jamal Agnew, NT Breiden Fehoko, DB Zyon Gilbert, OL John Leglue, WR Scotty Miller, S Eric Rowe, TE Matt Sokol, and RB Jonathan Ward had their contracts end today.

Ward signed back with the team on a Reserve/Futures deal, a contract that will likely be reflected in tomorrow’s transactions sheet.

Agnew was signed late in the year as receiver and returner depth. With six career combined punt and kick return scores, he was an interesting name and was elevated to the Active/Inactive roster for the team’s playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens. That was a sign that he would dress and have a role in the Wild Card game, but Pittsburgh chose to make him inactive instead. He officially didn’t appear in a regular season game in 2024.

Fehoko is a run-stopping nose tackle who hasn’t played in a regular season game the past two years. He suffered a shoulder injury in training camp that led to his release before he circled back to the team in late October. He played in 19 games across 2020-2022 with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Gilbert is a young cornerback who was first signed by the Steelers during training camp. He appeared in three games with the New York Giants in 2022 and finished this season on Pittsburgh’s Practice/Squad injured reserve with an unknown injury.

Leglue returned to Pittsburgh for another stint after spending two previous occasions with the team, including making five starts in 2021. He was signed to the practice squad right before Week 1 but didn’t appear in a regular-season game this season. Known for his work ethic and versatility, he made one appearance for the Atlanta Falcons in 2023 while spending time with the Tennessee Titans.

Miller spent the entire regular season on the Steelers’ 53-man roster. He played sparingly and caught just five passes. His most notable contribution came in the regular season opener when he served as an emergency gunner and holder, making one tackle and successfully holding on a late-game Chris Boswell field goal in an 18-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Pittsburgh released Miller ahead of their playoff game but re-signed him to the practice squad and elevated him for the Wild Card game. Like Agnew, he didn’t dress.

Rowe signed late in the year and returned for his second Steelers stint. A key figure on the 2023 defense who started the team’s final four games, Rowe was never signed or elevated to the team’s 53-man roster after signing back with Pittsburgh in mid-November. Turning 33 later this year, his NFL career could be close to wrapping up.

Sokol was signed mid-way during training camp after TE Rodney Williams suffered a shoulder injury. He spent the season on the practice squad and didn’t appear in a game. Sokol has played in eight career NFL games for the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots but has yet to catch a pass.

Pittsburgh could still sign any of these players to its offseason roster, but it remains to be seen if anyone will return.