Steelers Release WR Scotty Miller

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released WR Scotty Miller, the team announced Thursday. It’s a late roster move ahead of the team’s playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Miller, who followed Arthur Smith to Atlanta and signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh this offseason, spent much of the year inactive or playing only sporadic snaps. Appearing in 13 games, he logged 210 offensive snaps. Targeted nine times, he caught five passes for 69 yards and zero touchdowns. Miller often played in 13 personnel groupings with his speed a supposed vertical threat for the play-action game.

His biggest contributions came in the Steelers’ season-opening win over the Atlanta Falcons. Not only did he have a key tackle on punt coverage, but he served as an emergency holder for injured punter Cameron Johnston, helping kicker Chris Boswell post a 6-of-6 performance in an 18-10 game.

Scotty Miller occasionally flashed in other moments, including a 21-yard sideline reception to help beat the Cleveland Browns in Week 14, and QB Russell Wilson often talked up his ability. But when the wide receiver room was healthy, Miller had little role and didn’t bring enough special teams value to always justify giving him a helmet.

This move clears a roster spot for the Steelers prior to the Ravens game. They could activate OL Calvin Anderson from injured reserve as depth with rookie OG Mason McCormick dealing with a broken left hand. Both players ended the week questionable on the Steelers’ final injury report. Anderson practiced in full this week working his way back from a groin injury.

Pittsburgh must dress at least eight offensive linemen on gameday and if McCormick is inactive, the team will only be left with seven.

As of now, the Steelers will travel to Baltimore with five wide receivers on their roster: George Pickens, Van Jefferson, Mike Williams, Calvin Austin III, and Ben Skowronek.