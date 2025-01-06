Expect Freezing Temperatures, Possible Snow For Steelers-Ravens Playoff Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers played their Wild Card game in a snowy, winter wonderland last year and even dealt with a game postponement against the Buffalo Bills. It won’t be quite as bad this year, but freezing temperatures and winter weather could still play a factor Saturday night against the Baltimore Ravens.

According to The Weather Channel, Baltimore’s Saturday forecast includes possible snow accumulation of one to three inches during the day and then freezing temperatures and a small chance of snow at night. With an 8:00 PM/ET kickoff, there may be more snow on the ground than falling from the sky during the game, but freezing temperatures and some precipitation could once again factor into the Steelers’ playoff game.

Mason Rudolph got the start last year in freezing temperatures and completed 22-of-39 passes for 229 yards, two touchdowns and an interception as the Steelers fell 31-17 to the Bills. The Steelers played in a snow game earlier this year and came out with a loss against the struggling Cleveland Browns in near-whiteout conditions during the second half.

Russell Wilson completed 21-of-28 passes for 270 yards and a touchdown that night. He actually played a pretty strong game, but issues with the defense and the offensive line doomed the Steelers in a 24-19 loss.

Both the Steelers and Ravens like to run the ball, so inclement weather shouldn’t change things too much. However, Russell Wilson’s arm has gone cold over a four-game losing streak spanning December and January entering the playoffs.

The weather forecast can easily change between now and then. For what it’s worth, the National Weather Service only gives it a 30-percent chance of precipitation on Saturday during the day and doesn’t mention snow in the evening.

We will see how this develops throughout the week, but it would be fitting for an AFC North playoff game to have a little bit of inclement weather involved.