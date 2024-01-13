Breaking: Steelers-Bills Wild Card Game Postponed Until Monday

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced she and the NFL are moving the start time for the Pittsburgh Steelers-Buffalo Bills Wild Card game initially slated for Sunday at 1 PM/EST. The game will now take place at 4:30 PM/EST on Monday in Buffalo.

Breaking: New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the Bills-Steelers playoff game will be moved to 4:30 p.m. Monday at Highmark Stadium due to extreme weather. #Bills #BillsMafia — Nick Veronica (@NickVeronica) January 13, 2024

Governor Hochul sent out these tweets just moments ago, noting a full travel ban in Erie County starting at 9 PM/EST tonight.

I’ve been in communication with @NFL commissioner Roger Goodell regarding the dangerous conditions in Buffalo this weekend. In consultation with our emergency response teams, @BuffaloBills leadership, and the NFL, the Bills game will be postponed to 4:30 pm Monday. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) January 13, 2024

Travel is going to be extremely dangerous in Western New York this weekend. We are implementing a full travel ban in Erie County starting at 9pm tonight. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) January 13, 2024

A dangerous snow storm creating blizzard conditions is the reason for the change. Over the last 48 hours, the Buffalo forecast has continued to worsen with wind chills around zero, wind gusts over 40 miles per hour, and heavy snow that will extend through Sunday. A state of emergency was declared for Western New York and Erie County as the region experiences its first significant snow storm of the year.

Initially, the NFL was adamant they weren’t changing the time of Sunday’s game. But dangerous weather conditions, especially for fans travelling to the game, forced the state’s and the league’s hand.

The ugly conditions likely would’ve been a bigger benefit to the Steelers than the Bills. While both teams can run the ball, Pittsburgh’s offense is built around the ground game more than Buffalo’s with the goal of running the ball at will, controlling time of possession, and keeping QB Josh Allen and the Bills’ offense off the field. Now, they’ll lose that advantage.

Buffalo earned the two-seed and home venue this weekend after beating the Miami Dolphins 21-14 in the regular season finale. Had they lost, the Bills would’ve become the seventh seed and been on the road this weekend. Pittsburgh would’ve become the sixth seed and played at Kansas City Saturday night where wind chills are expected to be -30. Either way, the Steelers would’ve been dealing with severe winter weather.

If Pittsburgh pulls off the upset, they’ll now head to Baltimore next weekend, doing so on a short week. The Ravens, meanwhile, enjoyed a first round bye and two weeks of rest, sitting key starters in their Week 18 regular season finale.