Three Steelers Injured In Loss To Eagles

The Pittsburgh Steelers exit Philadelphia Sunday without a win and several injured players. Speaking to reporters after the game, Mike Tomlin said three players were hurt in the 27-13 defeat: EDGE T.J. Watt (ankle), QB Justin Fields (abdomen), and CB Donte Jackson (back).

“Justin Fields had an abdominal injury,” Tomlin said via the team’s website. “Don’t know the extent of that. On that slide, he injured his abdominal. Donte Jackson had a back injury. He wasn’t able to return. And T.J. had an ankle. I think it, that can be described as a low ankle at this juncture, but I have more information for you the next time we get together.”

Jackson left in the first half with a back injury, down on the field for several moments before walking off under his own power. He was replaced by CB James Pierre in what ended up as a thin Steelers secondary with SS DeShon Elliott inactive due to a hamstring injury and CB Cory Trice Jr. a healthy scratch for the second-straight week since coming off injured reserve.

Fields left with an abdomen injury following his lone offensive play. He took a hard shot from S Reed Blankenship at the end of his slide, drawing a penalty for contact to his head. He walked off the sideline seemingly okay, but the injury was announced a short time later. Initially deemed questionable, he was later ruled out.

Watt was injured in the second half on a pass rush against RT Lane Johnson. Watt went to the ground and held his ankle in clear pain before walking off the field. He was later spotted walking to the locker room with a slight limp. Though more testing needs done, the fact the injury doesn’t appear to be a high-ankle sprain is positive news, especially for a Steelers team coming up on two short weeks.

Per The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo, Watt said X-rays were negative. He was unsure if he would play in Week 16.

WR George Pickens (hamstring), SS DeShon Elliott (hamstring), and DL Larry Ogunjobi (groin) were all inactive due to injuries. Tomlin will speak next during his weekly press conference.

Pittsburgh will visit the Baltimore Ravens Saturday before hosting the Kansas City Chiefs four days later on Christmas.