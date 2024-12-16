T.J. Watt Hurt Against Eagles

Pittsburgh Steelers OLB T.J. Watt went down holding his ankle after a pass rush on 2nd and 13 in the fourth quarter of the team’s Week 15 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. The pass from QB Jalen Huts fell incomplete, but Watt seemed to roll his ankle and went down holding it. He was attended to by trainers on the field after the play.

Watt was able to walk off the field under his own power, per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

Watt is up and walking off the field — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 16, 2024

Watt has two sacks against Philadelphia, and he’s Pittsburgh’s most important defensive player and arguably the most important player on the team overall. Losing him for any period of time would really hurt Pittsburgh down the stretch.

Watt was getting his ankle worked on the bench by a trainer, as shown on the FOX broadcast. Hopefully, the injury isn’t serious and isn’t something that will sideline Watt beyond this week.

Per Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Watt went to the blue medical tent on the sidelines to get checked out.

Looks like TJ Watt just went to the blue medical tent on Steelers sideline. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) December 16, 2024

We’ll likely hear more from head coach Mike Tomlin about Watt’s status during his postgame press conference. The TV broadcast showed Watt walking to the locker room, but he didn’t appear to have too much of a limp for what that’s worth.

He did have tape around his left ankle, which is the ankle he appeared to hurt.

This story may be updated as more information becomes available.