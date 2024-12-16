Recap: Eagles Wear Down Steelers En Route To 27-13 Win

The Philadelphia Eagles extended their winning streak at home against the Steelers by wearing Pittsburgh down during a 27-13 win at Lincoln Financial Field. QB Jalen Hurts threw for 290 yards and two touchdowns for the Eagles in the win. Philadelphia dominated time of possession, as they had the ball for almost 20 more minutes than Pittsburgh. The Eagles had the ball for 39:52 while the Steelers possessed it for just 20:08.

The Steelers got the ball after the Eagles won the toss and chose to defer, and Pittsburgh went three-and-out on its opening drive. Philadelphia got the ball at their own 30 and immediately moved into Steelers’ territory on a 22-yard pass to TE Grant Calcaterra, and a 21-yard completion to WR DeVonta Smith two plays later would put them in field goal range. They ended up settling for a field goal on the drive, with K Jake Elliott hitting from 34 yards out to put the Eagles up 3-0 with 9:56 left in the first.

The Eagles’ second drive wouldn’t go as well, as T.J. Watt forced his sixth fumble of the season on QB Jalen Hurts as he tried to scramble to pick up a third-down conversion, and the Steelers would take over at the Philadelphia 45. But they went three-and-out on their third straight possession, with DE Josh Sweat bringing down Wilson for a third down sack. But on the punt, LB Mark Robinson forced a fumble on CB Cooper DeJean returning the punt, and the Steelers recovered and took over at the Philadelphia 11.

The Steelers got hit with an unnecessary roughness penalty after TE Darnell Washington blocked CB Darius Slay through the back of the end zone after a scuffle between the two teams, even though it likely should’ve been offsetting. The Steelers would have to settle for a field goal, with K Chris Boswell hitting from 37 yards out to tie the game at 3-3 with 3:46 left in the first quarter.

Philadelphia got the ball inside the red zone in just four plays on the strength of two completions for 36 yards to WR A.J. Brown and a 22-yard run by RB Saquon Barkley. They would find the end zone on a five-yard touchdown pass from QB Jalen Hurts to Brown with 1:13 left in the first quarter, going 70 yards on six plays in just 2:29.

The Steelers again failed to pick up a first down, and the Eagles responded with a touchdown drive to take a 17-3 lead with 9:07 left in the first half. A.J. Brown had a 17-yard reception on the drive, and DeVonta Smith finished it off with a two-yard touchdown reception.

The Steelers finally moved the chains on the first play of the ensuing drive, with WR Ben Skowronek picking up 17 yards to the Pittsburgh 47. QB Justin Fields then came in for QB Russell Wilson to run the ball, and Fields’ eight yard run had 15 yards tacked onto the end of it due to an unnecessary roughness penalty against S Reed Blankenship.

On 3rd and 2 from the Philadelphia 22, Wilson scrambled for a first down, and a sneak by Wilson a few plays later gave Pittsburgh 1st and goal at the Philadelphia nine-yard line. On 3rd and goal, Wilson hit TE Pat Freiermuth for a nine-yard touchdown, and the Steelers cut the lead to 17-10 after Boswell’s extra point with 2:34 left in the first half.

Two sacks by OLB T.J. Watt on Philadelphia’s next drive caused the Eagles to punt deep in their own territory, and the Steelers took over at the Philadelphia 45 with 1:17 left in the first half. The Steelers would wind up settling for a field goal and cut Philadelphia’s lead to 17-13 with 42 seconds left in the first half after a 49-yard field goal by Boswell with 42 seconds left in the half. The Eagles would take their 17-10 lead into halftime.

DL Montravius Adams got called for unnecessary roughness on a field goal where K Jake Elliott made a 48-yard field goal, and the Eagles ended up getting a first down off the penalty and moving to the Pittsburgh 15. But the Eagles would still have to settle for a field goal, and Elliott hit from 41 yards out with 7:52 left in the third quarter to extend Philadelphia’s lead to 20-13.

Pittsburgh opened up their first drive of the second half with a flea flicker, and Wilson’s pass to WR Calvin Austin III went for 31 yards to put the Steelers were in Eagles’ territory. But on Philadelphia’s 26, Najee Harris fumbled a pitch and the Eagles recovered. They took advantage of the turnover with a touchdown drive that extended their lead to 27-13 with 14:17 left in the game, scoring on a tush push rushing touchdown by Hurts.

Philadelphia got the ball back at its own 3 with 10:29 left in the fourth quarter up 13, and they would pick up a first down on 3rd and 6 with a 21-yard completion to WR A.J. Brown. Against a tired Steelers defense, Philadelphia put together a drive that ended the game. Pittsburgh never got the ball back, as the Eagles drained the remaining 10:29 off the clock to win 27-13.

The loss drops the Steelers to 10-4, while the Eagles move to 12-2 on the season. The Steelers will play the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday in a game where Pittsburgh could clinch the AFC North.