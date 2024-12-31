Steelers’ Tuesday Week 18 Injury Report: Five Players Limited

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first injury report ahead of their regular-season finale Saturday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. The five players limited Tuesday were RB Jaylen Warren (ribs), WR Ben Skowronek (hip), QB Russell Wilson (rest), LB Cole Holcomb (knee), and DL Logan Lee (calf).

Returning in full were QB Justin Fields (abdominal), WR Roman Wilson (hamstring), and CB Joey Porter Jr. (knee). Veteran OG Isaac Seumalo was DNP, given the day off to rest.

STEELERS’ TUESDAY INJURY REPORT

DNP

LG Isaac Seumalo (NIR — Rest)

LIMITED

QB Russell Wilson (NIR — Rest)

RB Jaylen Warren (ribs)

WR Ben Skowronek (hip)

LB Cole Holcomb (knee)

DT Logan Lee (calf)

FULL

QB Justin Fields (abdominal)

WR Roman Wilson (hamstring)

CB Joey Porter Jr. (knee)

Because the game is on Saturday, the injury reports are being released one day earlier than usual. The next two will be issued Wednesday and Thursday.

A long layoff from the team’s Christmas Day loss to the Kansas City Chiefs has allowed the Steelers to be largely healthy entering Week 18. Speaking to reporters Monday, head coach Mike Tomlin said Porter and Skowronek are “scheduled” to play after missing Week 17 with their injuries.

Tomlin also noted that Warren and Trice are likely to be limited early in the week but expected both to play against the Bengals. The fact Trice wasn’t listed on today’s report is obviously positive news. Fields is also expected to dress after sitting out the past two games with his abdominal injury.

Earlier Tuesday, the team announced that three injured players returned to practice: LB Cole Holcomb (knee), WR Roman Wilson (hamstring), and DL Logan Lee (calf). All three remain on Reserve/PUP or injured reserve and can be activated at any time, though it’s doubtful they return for the Bengals’ game.

Pittsburgh dealt with several injuries during its losing streak, including being without WR George Pickens (hamstring) and SS DeShon Elliott (hamstring). But both, along with others, returned for the Chiefs game and will play against the Bengals in the finale.

The Steelers and Bengals kick off Saturday night at 8 PM/EST.