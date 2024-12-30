Injury Update: Joey Porter Jr., Ben Skowronek ‘Scheduled’ To Play In Week 18

The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the path to getting healthy.

“From a health standpoint, it looks like we’re moving in the right direction, which is a good thing,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Monday.

After WR George Pickens, S DeShon Elliott, CB Donte Jackson and DL Larry Ogunjobi returned against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17, the Steelers are likely to get CB Joey Porter Jr. and WR Ben Skowronek back on Saturday for Week 18 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“This week, it looks like Joey Porter is scheduled to make it back along with Ben Skowronek. And so getting a healthy outfit particularly as you get toward the end of the season and lean in on the single elimination tournament is big business for us,” Tomlin said Monday during his weekly press conference via the team’s YouTube channel.

He also said QB Justin Fields is expected to work back in this week after being inactive the last two games due to an abdominal injury.

Tomlin also said CB Cory Trice Jr. and RB Jaylen Warren suffered injuries that may limit them in practice early in the week but shouldn’t affect their availability for Saturday.

“In-game, wear and tear, bumps and bruises associated with play that may limit them in the early portions of the week, but not gonna be significant in terms of their availability,” he said about Trice and Warren.

Porter suffered a knee injury in Pittsburgh’s Week 16 loss against the Baltimore Ravens, and while he tried to return after suffering the injury on the opening drive, he was quickly ruled out. Skowronek also suffered an injury in Week 16, hurting his hip, and his loss has been felt as a gunner on special teams as well as on offense, where he’s a solid blocker who’s been used more in the passing game as the season has progressed.

Trice was Porter’s primary replacement against Kansas City, and while Trice played well, the secondary struggled was a whole. Donte Jackson had a rough day against WR Justin Watson and communication issues plagued the group as a whole. Porter’s return should hopefully strengthen that unit by giving the Steelers their No. 1 cornerback, and Skowronek will continue to add value on special teams and play a role for Pittsburgh’s offense in an important Week 18 game.

A win secures the AFC’s No. 5 seed for the Steelers, and the No. 3 seed if the Baltimore Ravens lose to the Cleveland Browns earlier in the day on Saturday. The No. 5 seed would set up a matchup against the struggling Houston Texans, and both Porter and Skowronek will be key to Pittsburgh’s efforts on Saturday if they do indeed return.