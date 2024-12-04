Steelers-Browns Broadcast Will Be Available To Majority Of Country

When the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 14, they will do so in front of a nearly national audience. The powers that be at the television networks are buying into the rematch hype like the rest of us. The red area below is where the Steelers-Browns game will be shown. Anywhere that is marked blue may or may not have Steelers-Browns as well with it getting the late-afternoon game.

This map comes via 506 Sports.

The first part of this divisional matchup was only two weeks ago in a cinematic Thursday Night Football game in the snow. Jameis Winston led the Browns to an unlikely victory. There are multiple intriguing storylines for the rematch, including George Pickens and Greg Newsome II after their Hail Mary scuffle and T.J. Watt needing to respond with his play to Myles Garrett’s Defensive Player of the Year comments.

The Browns ended up winning the first game, 24-19, but the Steelers made an impressive comeback after falling behind 18-6 at the beginning of the fourth quarter. The Steelers briefly took the lead, but a shanked punt and a defensive breakdown led to the loss.

The following week, both the Steelers and the Browns put up massive performances on offense. Jameis Winston broke the Browns’ single-game passing record in a 41-32 loss to the Denver Broncos. Two pick-sixes sealed their fate, but that offense continues to look dangerous with Jerry Jeudy and Winston.

The Steelers also had a great game on offense against the Bengals, winning a 44-38 shootout against Joe Burrow. Russell Wilson passed for over 400 yards and the offense put up over 500 total yards.

This game doesn’t mean anything to the Browns, but they always show up to play the Steelers. You bet they absolutely want to play spoiler and try to sweep the Steelers for the first time since 1988.