George Pickens Restrained After Tempers Flare Following End Of Steelers-Browns Game

It wouldn’t be a Pittsburgh Steelers loss if there wasn’t some drama involving George Pickens after the final whistle. For the second time this season—the first against the Dallas Cowboy—George Pickens was involved in some extracurriculars after the game ended. This time, it appeared to be with Browns CB Greg Newsome II, and it ended with George Pickens being restrained by Browns security at the stadium.

You can see Pickens being held back by multiple security guards in the video below.

Pickens and Newsome got tangled up on the final hail mary and ended up out of the back of the end zone against the back wall, per video from ESPN’s Brooke Pryor on X.

George Pickens appeared to be fighting with a Browns defender on the Hail Mary attempt, and he had to be held back near the stands after the play. He declined postgame interview requests. pic.twitter.com/PQTx28XiwS — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 22, 2024

It was a last-ditch effort for the Steelers to attempt a comeback, but it was knocked down by the Browns easily with no real attempt by the Steelers to catch it.

Pickens is the guy that would be the most likely to haul that kind of pass in given his knack for spectacular catches, so it was confusing at first to see him nowhere within the camera frame when the ball was batted down. It then cut to George Pickens being restrained by security guards.

It was Pickens’ worst game since Russell Wilson entered the starting lineup. He hauled in four receptions on seven targets for 48 yards in the inclement weather.

There was one deep ball from Wilson to Pickens in the end zone that was off-target. I will have to go back to see if Pickens drifted in his route or if Wilson just missed him outright. The Steelers ended up scoring on that drive a couple plays later, so it was relatively inconsequential to the outcome, but it could have salvaged Pickens’ day statistically.

I am curious to see if Pickens or Newsome speak to the media in the locker room for comments on this sequence at the end of the game.