‘I’m Number One’: Myles Garrett Respects T.J. Watt But DPOY Award ‘Runs Through Me’

The “war” between the Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ T.J. Watt took center focus in Thursday’s game between the two teams. Even though it’s made much more of a big deal than it should be, it clearly means something to them. You could hear it in Garrett’s emotional post-game interview following the Browns’ enormous win.

Browns beat writers drudged up Watt’s reaction to Garrett winning the Defensive Player of the Year Award for the 2023 season this week. Asked for his reaction to Watt’s, Garrett said Watt shouldn’t feel two ways about it. He later joked that Watt should apologize to him on Thursday for not taking back his comment.

For the record, all T.J. Watt said after losing the award to Myles Garrett was, “Nothing I’m not used to.” But that seemed to be something Garrett took to heart. He was asked after the game if Watt spoke to him, and he said, “We spoke at the coin toss, but that’s about it.” Then he continued, starting off well before being unable to restrain himself.

"I'm number one… I'm the guy." @Flash_Garrett has no doubt in his mind he's the best defender in the world. 😤#TNFonPrime | @Browns pic.twitter.com/N2HFSG0cI9 — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) November 22, 2024

“Like I said, I’ve got a lot of respect for [Watt], a lot of respect for all the guys over there and the edge rushers in the league,” Garrett said. “But I’m No. 1. That’s from defender one, EDGE one, to Defensive Player of the Year. I’m the guy. That runs through me. There’s no other person being defended or schemed or planned against like I am. Just goes show, you can throw it out the window, I’m gonna find a way.”

Garrett entered Thursday night’s game tied for 12th in the league with seven sacks. After pasting Steelers QB Russell Wilson three times in the first half, he has now moved all the way up to second with 10. He now trails only fellow AFC North rusher Trey Hendrickson of the Bengals. While he made some plays, Watt did not record a sack, idling at 7.5.

Prior to the 2024 season, T.J. Watt led the NFL in sacks in three out of four seasons. He posted 19 sacks a year ago to Garrett’s 14, but the NFL awarded the trophy to Garrett, anyway. It was his first, and it would have been Watt’s second. Watt has been a top-three finalist for the award pretty much annually.

At least for one night, though, Myles Garrett was clearly the better and more impactful player over T.J. Watt. And the Browns beat the Steelers. Even though the Browns are going nowhere and the Steelers are still in position to host a playoff game, Garrett won bragging rights for now. And he took his opportunity to brag, in an outburst that felt like a long time coming.