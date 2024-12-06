Pittsburgh-Cleveland Rematch Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

The Pittsburgh Steelers got back on track in a rare shootout victory over the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday, QB Russell Wilson outdueling QB Joe Burrow in a 44-38 win. Wilson threw for 414 yards and three touchdowns, finding WRs George Pickens and Calvin Austin III along with TE Pat Freiermuth.

While the defense allowed 31 points, it also made splash plays. EDGE rushers T.J. Watt and Nick Herbig had sack/forced fumbles, the latter returned for a touchdown by rookie LB Payton Wilson, while DT Cam Heyward tipped a pass that was intercepted by CB Donte Jackson. Overall, Pittsburgh won the turnover battle 3-1, key to its victory.

Now, the Steelers will finish their 4-of-4 AFC North stretch with a rematch against the Cleveland Browns. Falling to them on the road in Week 12, Pittsburgh will play host this time under better circumstances and, presumably, better weather. The Browns will try to sweep the Steelers for the first time since 1988.

As always, we’re here to bring whatever happens throughout the weekend. Until then, we have five questions for you to answer below.

Most-Read Posts Of The Week

Broncos Wondering How The Steelers Are Thriving With Russ

Big Ben Thinks Refs Missed A Flag

Roethlisberger Supports Mike Tomlin Calling Out Pickens

Humility Key To Wilson’s Success

Diontae Johnson’s Time In Baltimore Could Be Over

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – As always, we ask: will the Steelers beat the Browns?

2 – Over/under/push four receptions for TE Pat Freiermuth?

3 – Who finishes with more sacks. T.J. Watt, Myles Garrett, or do they end in a tie?

4 – How many times is CB Joey Porter Jr. flagged (counting accepted and declined/offsetting penalties)?

5 – Who rushes for more yards -RB Nick Chubb or Jaylen Warren?

Tiebreaker: Jameis Winston passing yards.

Recap of 2024 Week 13 Friday Night Five Questions

Keep answering folks. You have to play to win!

Question 1: Pittsburgh prevailed against Cincinnati, 44-38 . A 77.6-percent majority of Steelers Depot respondents (38 of 49) picked Pittsburgh to win.

Question 2: George Pickens led Ja’Marr Chase in receiving yards up to the Bengals’ last possession of the game. But Joe Burrow hit Chase for 49 yards to set up their final score. Chase ended up with 86 receiving yards to Pickens 74. A majority 55.1 percent of respondents (27 of 49) predicted Chase to have more receiving yards than Pickens .

Question 3: T.J. Watt sacked Joe Burrow twice, including a forced fumble. The Steelers limited Trey Hendrickson to one tackle, and he hit Russell Wilson just once. But he recorded no sacks, and 53.1 percent of respondents (26 of 49) picked Watt to have more sacks than Hendrickson . Three folks predicted a tie.

Question 4: Joe Burrow threw his third touchdown pass with 2:39 to play. The median response of respondents was two touchdowns thrown. An impressive 10 folks correctly predicted three.

Question 5: Steelers fans were shocked when Russell Wilson threw a pick-six on the Steelers’ first offensive possession. No one predicted a turnover, and 14 respondents saw the Steelers scoring a touchdown. Another 19 respondents predicted a field goal. And 15 thought the Steelers would punt. This question prevented anyone from scoring the five-point weekly bonus.

REMINDER: Once Beaver Falls Hosiery “likes” your response, the answers are recorded on a spreadsheet. If you want to revise an answer prior to the cutoff (usually kickoff), the best way you can ensure that we accurately record your final answers is replying to your original response and NOT editing it .

Here are the consensus answers of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Steelers Win? Pickens or Chase More Yards? Hendrickson or Watt More Sacks? Burrow TD Passes Steelers’ First Drive SD Consensus Yes Ja’Marr Chase T.J. Watt 2 Field goal Correct Answers Yes Ja’Marr Chase T.J. Watt 3 Pick-six Tiebreaker Combined Steelers TE Receiving Yards Median Response: 71 Actual Result: 99 Correct: 0

Steelers Depot respondents collectively answered three of five questions correctly.

The following 15 people answered three of five questions correctly. You missed the five-point weekly bonus by two questions:

Screen Name TB Ratsotex 45 Style Points 51 Mike Bianchi 52 Beeze 66 ValyrianSteelerJedi01 70 Steelers D 71 don2727 72 Andi B 72 Guillermo Garcia-Gomez 76 Ted Webb 82 Richard Prezel 84 hoptown 88 Pius Street Uke 88 Nick Lawrence 90 Pghomer 96

Steelers TEs Pat Freiermuth, Mount Washington, and MyCole Pruitt combined for 99 receiving yards . Connor Heyward was not targeted. Twenty-five of those yards were on the Freiermuth touchdown near the end of the third quarter. Those yards propelled Pghomer into this week’s winner’s seat.

Kudos Pghomer! Please send me a DM (subBurgher on twitter or quarternelson on Instagram or email quarter_nelson@yahoo.com) with your PayPal address to receive your winnings. Alternatively, you can kick your share back towards the next pot or donate it to the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Or opt for a Steelers Depot polo shirt in lieu of the cash prize. Entirely up to you, just let me know.

Style Points, Mike Bianchi and Andy N remain in the three money positions. Four folks fell off the leaderboard. Just one, Pghomer, ascended. Just five more weeks to get yourself into the season money positions.

Here is the 2024 leaderboard after Week 13:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE Style Points 64 First Mike Bianchi 58 Second Andy N 55 Third Ratsotex 54 Fourth +1 ManRayX 53 Fifth (tie) -1 hoptown 53 Fifth (tie) +1 Jason W 51 Seventh (tie) don2727 51 Seventh (tie) +1 Steelers D 51 Seventh (tie) +1 Chris92021 50 Tenth -2 Sunshine State Steel 49 11th GhotiFish 48 12th (tie) bung 48 12th (tie) Nick Lawrence 48 12th (tie) +3 Buckeye Steel 47 15th -3 Drexyl Spivey 46 16th (tie) SJT63 46 16th (tie) Andi B 46 16th (tie) +3 Richard Prezel 46 16th (tie) +3 Agustin-ARG 45 20th (tie) -4 Jesse Logue 45 20th (tie) -1 GreenBastard 43 22nd (tie) Lou Rock 43 22nd (tie) +1 Ted Webb 43 22nd (tie) +2 Ken Sterner 42 25th (tie) -1 Beeze 42 25th (tie) +3 Peter-Petersen 41 27th (tie) -3 Beaver Falls Hosiery 41 27th (tie) -3 Lucky Beagle 41 27th (tie) +1 wa_steel 41 27th (tie) +1 ValyrianSteelerJedi01 41 27th (tie) +4 Nick Schultz 40 32nd (tie) -1 *Pghomer 40 32nd (tie) +5

*New to the leaderboard