2024 Thanksgiving Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to return to the win column this weekend in an important AFC North matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. A game that means plenty for both sides; the Steelers want to keep their first-place standing in the division and avoid losing back-to-back AFC North games. The 4-7 Bengals need to win out to have any chance of squeezing their way into the playoffs.

The Steelers are looking to bounce back offensively after two lackluster performances against the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns. They’ll face a Bengals’ defense known for giving up points. Ringing up the scoreboard will be needed against a Cincinnati offense capable of moving up and down the field.

The first episode of HBO’s Hard Knocks airs next week, featuring the four AFC North teams. For the first time, the Steelers will be featured on the show with a behind-the-scenes look at the team we haven’t seen before. Of course, we’ll be around to cover whatever the premiere offers.

As always, we’re here to bring whatever happens throughout the weekend. Until then, we have five questions for you to answer below.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – As always, we ask: will the Steelers beat the Bengals?

2 – Who has more receiving yards – George Pickens or Ja’Marr Chase?

3 – Who has more sacks: Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson (the NFL’s sack leader entering Week 13) or the Steelers’ T.J. Watt?

4 – How many TD passes does Joe Burrow throw?

5 – What will be the result of the Steelers’ first offensive possession (TD, FG, Missed FG, Punt, INT, Downs, Safety)?

Tiebreaker: Number of combined receiving yards by Steelers tight ends (Freiermuth, Washington, Pruitt, Connor Heyward).

Recap of 2024 Week 12 Friday Night Five Questions

Keep answering folks. You have to play to win!

Question 1: The Chargers gave us a glimmer of hope when they took a 10-0 lead. But the Ravens ultimately prevailed beating the Chargers 30-23. A very narrow 51.2 percent majority of Steelers Depot respondents (21 of 41) picked Baltimore to win.

Question 2: Lamar Jackson threw two touchdown passes and scored a third on the ground. But he needed three touchdown passes to overtake Joe Burrow and settled for a tie with 27 touchdowns apiece this season. An outstanding 82.9 percent of respondents predicted Jackson throwing less than three touchdowns.

Question 3: Minnesota was favored by 3.5 points over the Bears going into Week 12. But Kansas City spotted the Carolina Panthers with a whopping 10.5 points. Naturally, 82.1 percent of respondents (32 of 39) picked the Chiefs to win by a larger margin than the Vikings. But Minnesota and Kansas City won by identical scores, 30-27. Just one person, yours truly, said it would be a push . This question prevented multiple folks from winning the 5-point weekly bonus.

Question 4: For the second week this season, no NFL team scored more than 40 points . A thin 48.7 percent minority of respondents (19 of 39) got this question correct.

Question 5: Two teams managed to avoid scoring a touchdown this past week. 71.8 percent of respondents (28 of 39) picked up a point.

REMINDER: Once Beaver Falls Hosiery “likes” your response, the answers are recorded on a spreadsheet. If you want to revise an answer prior to the cutoff (usually kickoff), the best way you can ensure that we accurately record your final answers is replying to your original response and NOT editing it .

Here are the consensus answers of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Ravens Win? Jackson +2 TD Passes? Vikings or Chiefs Bigger Win Margin? Teams Scores +40 Points? Team No TD’s? SD Consensus Yes No Chiefs Yes Yes Correct Answers Yes No Even No Yes Tiebreaker 1 Combined Points Ravens-Chargers Median Response: 50 Actual Result: 53 Correct: 4 Tiebreaker 2 Rookie QB’s Combined TD’s Median Response: 6 Actual Result: 7 Correct: 11

Steelers Depot respondents answered three of five questions correctly as a group.

Six people answered four of five questions correctly. Impressive job, Sunshine State Steel, Deacon, Jason W, Steelers D, and Beeze! Plus, a pat on my own back (Beaver Falls Hosiery). We just missed the five-point weekly bonus by one question.

The first tiebreaker was the combined points scored in the Ravens-Chargers game. The median response was 50 points. All six finalists were within seven points. Jason W guessed one point off by saying the game would total 54 points. But last year’s contest winner, Steelers D pegged the answer at 53. The second tiebreaker not needed. But 11 people correctly predicted four rookie quarterbacks throwing a combined seven touchdown passes.

Kudos Steelers D! Please send me a DM (subBurgher on twitter or quarternelson on Instagram or email quarter_nelson@yahoo.com) with your PayPal address to receive your winnings. Alternatively, you can kick your share back towards the next pot or donate it to the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Or opt for a Steelers Depot polo shirt in lieu of the cash prize. Entirely up to you, just let me know.

Style Points, Mike Bianchi and Andy N remain in the three money positions. We had a season low of 41 respondents. That included seven people from last week’s leaderboard failing to respond causing three to drop off the board this week. Two folks back on the leaderboard. But three more people ascend to the leaderboard for the first time this season. Great job FlaFan47, SteelersFan, and ValyrianSteelerJedi01!

Hope you all had a great Thanksgiving!

Here is the 2024 leaderboard after Week 12:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE Style Points 60 First Mike Bianchi 54 Second Andy N 53 Third ManRayX 51 Fourth Ratsotex 50 Fifth -1 hoptown 49 Sixth Jason W 48 Seventh +2 don2727 47 Eighth (tie) -2 Chris92021 47 Eighth (tie) Steelers D 47 Eighth (tie) +3 Sunshine State Steel 46 11th +2 GhotiFish 45 12th (tie) -3 Buckeye Steel 45 12th (tie) -1 bung 45 12th (tie) +1 Nick Lawrence 44 15th -2 Drexyl Spivey 43 16th (tie) Agustin-ARG 43 16th (tie) SJT63 43 16th (tie) +3 Jesse Logue 42 19th (tie) -3 Andi B 42 19th (tie) Richard Prezel 42 19th (tie) +3 GreenBastard 41 22nd Lou Rock 40 23rd +4 Ken Sterner 39 24th (tie) -5 Ted Webb 39 24th (tie) +3 Peter-Petersen 39 24th (tie) +8 *Beaver Falls Hosiery 39 24th (tie) +11 Lucky Beagle 38 28th (tie) -6 wa_steel 38 28th (tie) +4 *Beeze 38 28th (tie) +9 Rene Gonzalez 37 31st (tie) -6 Nick Schultz 37 31st (tie) -6 Deep_derp 37 31st (tie) -4 *FlaFan47 37 31st (tie) +4 *SteelersFan 37 31st (tie) +6 *ValyrianSteelerJedi01 37 31st (tie) +6

*New to the leaderboard