Former Teammate Richard Sherman Points To ‘Humility’ As A Reason For Russell Wilson’s Success

Before this season, people were writing Russell Wilson off. After an incredible career with the Seattle Seahawks, two awful years with the Denver Broncos destroyed his value. He signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers for basically nothing, and after dealing with a calf injury, he’s totally changed the narrative surrounding him. Richard Sherman, Wilson’s former teammate, believes the quarterback’s attitude is a big reason why he’s been so much better.

“He’s shown some humility,” Sherman said recently on his podcast. “You don’t hear the interviews, the catchphrases, and things like that that he showed in Denver where it just seemed like he was trying to separate himself from the Seattle Seahawks and really identify himself as an individual that plays at a high level that needs to be recognized week in and week out.

“I think right now, he’s just staying with the team atmosphere. You don’t hear anything after press conferences outside of what you need to hear.”

In Denver, Wilson got labeled as a me-first player. He reportedly caught flak for being more concerned with his own image, rather than the team’s success. It’s unclear what the truth was in that situation, but with the Steelers, that hasn’t been in question at all.

Wilson’s been a model teammate with the Steelers. His teammates have been incredibly thankful for his attitude. Even amidst a quarterback competition with Justin Fields, Wilson never put himself above the team. When Fields gets plays on offense now, Wilson is always one of the first players to celebrate with him. He has not been the diva people portrayed him as.

Steelers QBs Russell Wilson and Justin Fields sharing the moment. You love to see it. Pittsburgh is headed for a 6-2 record. pic.twitter.com/JHfQKTGzFp — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) October 29, 2024

Sherman is correct that Wilson is a little less animated with the Steelers. As a member of the Broncos, he did become a sort of caricature of himself. Often, he would spit out a catchphrase. “Broncos Country, let’s ride,” he would say. It’s not the worst thing in the world, but amidst the team’s struggles, it likely became frustrating to hear.

That stint with the Broncos didn’t end well for anyone. Wilson knew he didn’t have many chances left in the NFL, and he bet on himself. People will probably still complain about some of the things he does, but on the field, there’s very little to be upset about.

Wilson has elevated the Steelers’ offense. Since he became the starter, they’ve been a different team. It sounds like he knows the job isn’t finished either. Although he’s proven so many people wrong, Wilson still wants to help the Steelers capture another championship. He’s got his eye on the prize.