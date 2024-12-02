Diontae Johnson’s Time In Baltimore Might Be Over

Diontae Johnson got to face the Pittsburgh Steelers once this season. He might not get a second try. His time with the Baltimore Ravens might be running out after he played zero snaps Sunday in their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. That itself is a concerning sign for his future. But head coach John Harbaugh’s comments paint an even bleaker picture, vaguely referring to Johnson’s status when asked about his lack of playing time.

Speaking to reporters today, Harbaugh offered an unclear answer about Johnson’s role with the team.

“At this time, I’m going to have to wait,” Harbaugh said via Ravens reporter Sarah Ellison. “There are some moving parts there that we’re going to have to figure out and explore and see where we’re at. It’s the best I can do in fairness to everybody.”

Harbaugh didn’t commit to Johnson remaining with the team, saying they would “work it out and see where we’re at over the next few days.”

John Harbaugh gave a cryptic answer when asked if WR Diontae Johnson will be on the team after the bye. “We’ll just work it out and see where we’re at over the next few days.” pic.twitter.com/ZRXXWm18mM — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) December 2, 2024

Baltimore is on its bye and won’t play again until Dec. 15 against the New York Giants.

Acquired from the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 29, Johnson has one catch in four games with the team. That lone grab came at the end of the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals, Johnson failing to get out of bounds with time running out on the second quarter.

He was initially traded by Pittsburgh to Carolina for CB Donte Jackson. For the Steelers, Jackson is tied for the NFL lead with five interceptions, his single-season career high.

Johnson has five targets since arriving in Baltimore, including a pair in the Steelers’ Week 11 win over the Ravens. Both were vertical throws that fell incomplete. After the game, Johnson praised Mike Tomlin and his Steelers teammates for their support while he was with the team and seemed to enjoy the conversations with them before and after the game.

He played 17 snaps in his Ravens debut in Week 9. Since then, his snap count has dwindled. Only five against the Bengals, 11 versus the Steelers, and six against the Los Angeles Chargers before failing to see the field in the Ravens’ 24-19 loss to the Eagles.

It’s been a turbulent year for Diontae Johnson. Traded from the Steelers to the Carolina Panthers in March, Johnson wore out his welcome with his new team. While he was moderately productive, reports indicated that Johnson became unhappy with the team two weeks into the regular season. The Panthers traded Johnson to the Ravens for pennies, a fifth- and sixth-round pick swap that will only net them 15-20 draft slots.

Johnson has been quick to express his frustration when not involved in the passing game. It’s possible he’s unhappy with his current role and is looking for a way out. Or perhaps the Ravens aren’t happy with how Johnson is handling a lesser role and would consider cutting him to avoid the sixth-year veteran dragging down the locker room.

Technically, the Steelers could bring Johnson back if he is released. NFL rules prevented Pittsburgh from trading for him this season but according to the rulebook, after a player is on another team’s Active/Inactive roster for at least four games, the trading team can sign/claim that player back. Johnson was rostered for seven games for the Panthers and four with the Ravens.

Of course, there’s no earthly reason why Pittsburgh would want Diontae Johnson back. He’s become more hassle than what he’s worth and the Steelers have put up points without him or a true and consistent No. 2 receiver. Under QB Russell Wilson and OC Arthur Smith, they’re spreading the ball around. Ten different players caught a pass in the Steelers’ win over the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday and WR Mike Williams, the receiver the Steelers traded for, wasn’t one of them.

Pittsburgh and Baltimore play their rematch in Week 16. The odds are shrinking that Johnson will be on the field that day.