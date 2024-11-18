‘He Missed Me:’ Diontae Johnson Shares Conversation With Mike Tomlin

In any other year, the Pittsburgh Steelers walking out of Acrisure Stadium with a win would put a smile on WR Diontae Johnson’s face. Today wasn’t one of those days. On the other side, Johnson with his new Baltimore Ravens team are flying home with a loss. Despite the bittersweet outcome, Johnson could smile about seeing old friends, teammates, and coaches. Including Mike Tomlin.

“He told me to keep going, keep my head up, stuff like that,” Johnson said via the PPG’s Brian Batko. “That he missed me and stuff. He knew that it’s all love whenever I see him. Anybody over there. They did nothing but show me love when I was there.”

Diontae Johnson on his exchange with Mike Tomlin postgame and Steelers fans reaction to him being back in Pittsburgh with the Ravens: https://t.co/MX6Vgjz04K pic.twitter.com/OtK8wB5ZvH — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) November 18, 2024

In his third game with the Ravens, Johnson seemed to increase his reps against the Steelers. His production failed to do the same, posting zero catches on two downfield targets. QB Lamar Jackson struggled to find a groove, completing less than half his passes for 207 yards in his worst passing performance of the year.

Diontae Johnson received a hearty chorus of boos from Steelers’ fans after his second target that missed out on a big play and potential touchdown down the left sideline. Johnson says fans chirped him throughout the day.

“They was talking crazy. You’re on the wrong team…them colors look bad on you,'” Johnson told Batko on what fans said. “Can’t do nothing, man. This is where I’m at right now.”

Johnson has been traded twice since March. First, by the Steelers to the Carolina Panthers in the deal for CB Donte Jackson and again ahead of the trade deadline as the Panthers practically gave him away to Baltimore. The deal was a fifth and sixth round pick swap that could amount to only a 15 slot difference.

Based on the video, Johnson seemed to take it all in stride. Being traded by the team who drafted and extended him and the fanbase’s “warm” welcome. Johnson will look to make his mark in the rematch in what could become a must-win game if Baltimore wants to try and win the AFC North. Right now, they’re two games back.