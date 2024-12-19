Minkah Fitzpatrick ‘Should Be Making Some More Plays’ Says Kaboly: ‘I’m Not Gonna Say He’s Been Terrible’

All things considered, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense has played well in 2024. They’ve been among the best teams in the league against the run and have contained opposing passing attacks well throughout the year. They’re getting contributions from all angles of the defense. One of the quieter names, this year at least, is FS Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick is still one of the Steelers’ best players, keeping that status year after year. He’s one of the better-known safeties in the NFL as a whole. This year, though, he’s been quieter than usual. Fitzpatrick’s still making an impact on the field, but if you look at the box score, the argument is being made that he isn’t showing up as much as usual. Some might not agree with that premise, but Fitzpatrick hasn’t had as many big plays this season.

Some think Minkah Fitzpatrick needs to make more plays to help the defense out down the home stretch of the regular season. Mark Kaboly of The Pat McAfee Show echoed that sentiment on 93.7 The Fan on Wednesday.

“They’re paying him [Minkah Fitzpatrick] enough money. He’s an All-Pro. He should be making some more plays,” Kaboly said. “However, you can’t just look at that number and say he’s not doing anything ’cause he’s fitting into what they [Steelers] want… Should he be doing more? Yes. It would look better. They could use it. But I’m not just going to say he’s been terrible ’cause he hasn’t been.”

Fitzpatrick doesn’t have an interception this year. He hasn’t had one since 2022, when he had a league-leading six interceptions. He’s forced a fumble, has two passes defended, and one tackle for a loss. With the Steelers having just three games remaining in their regular season, some argue that Minkah hasn’t done enough in these categories.

It’s not as if he’s not making an impact, though. Minkah Fitzpatrick is currently third on the team in total tackles with 80. He’s also third in solo tackles, with 52. Yes, the Steelers would like Fitzpatrick to create more turnovers. However, teams don’t really throw the ball his way. He’s seen just 39 targets this year. Admittedly, he hasn’t been impressive in that sample size. However, that still proves that teams are afraid of throwing over the middle of the field where he likes to lurk.