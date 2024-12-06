‘Don’t Think He Gets Enough Credit:’ Luke Kuechly Believes Minkah Fitzpatrick Deserves More Recognition

As crazy as it sounds, it’s been almost two years since Pittsburgh Steelers FS Minkah Fitzpatrick recorded an interception. After putting up six interceptions in 2022, Fitzpatrick has been on a bit of a cold streak. That isn’t to say he’s been a bad player. In fact, he’s still been one of the NFL’s best, says former standout NFL LB Luke Kuechly.

“I think Minkah [Fitzpatrick] is a stud,” Kuechly said recently on Up and Adams with Kay Adams. “I really like him. I don’t think he gets enough credit. I think you talk about a guy that’s smart, and intelligent, and gets football.”

Kuechly’s career was shortened by injuries, but he’s one of the smartest players in NFL history. Getting a compliment from him means a lot, especially for a defensive player. Fitzpatrick has been lauded as one of the best safeties in the league, but his lack of turnovers has caused much of the general public to talk about him less.

Most of that isn’t really Fitzpatrick’s fault either. Last year, he was hampered by injuries, and he was also forced to play closer to the line of scrimmage. This year, the Steelers made some additions to their secondary to allow Fitzpatrick to play more like himself. That hasn’t resulted in him making splash plays, but teams also seem to be avoiding throw his way.

Fitzpatrick’s coaches and teammates have had his back through this dry spell. He’s gotten nothing but praise from them, reiterating that his presence is still felt on the field. Fitzpatrick’s greatest weapon may be his mind. Like Kuechly says, he’s so smart that he makes everyone around him better.

The Steelers’ defense has been one of the NFL’s best this year, and Fitzpatrick is a big part of that. You might not see that if you look at the box score, but football is more than just stats. On the field, he’s crucial to their operation. Despite having so many new pieces on that side of the ball, especially in the secondary, the Steelers haven’t missed a beat.

There’s still time for Fitzpatrick to record an interception this year. However, even if he doesn’t, that shouldn’t take away from what a spectacular player he is. At the end of the day, he’s got the respect of his peers and legends of the game like Kuechly. That, along with the team winning, means more than anything else.