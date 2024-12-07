Donte Jackson Leaving Minkah Fitzpatrick Box-Score Watching To The ‘Casuals’

Don’t come at Pittsburgh Steelers CB Donte Jackson with Minkah Fitzpatrick’s box score numbers. His zero interceptions, zero fumble recoveries, only a handful of pass breakups. For Jackson, it’s fantasy football junk that doesn’t capture Fitzpatrick’s impact.

“When you think about a player like Minkah and you only think about stats, that’s very, very surface level,” Jackson told Steelers Nation Radio’s Matt Williamson and Dale Lolley Thursday. ‘Cause he makes impacts in ways that people who watch him from home probably won’t even understand.”

Fitzpatrick remains in the longest interception drought of his career, now coming up on two full calendar years. His last pick came on Jan. 1, 2023 to seal a win over the Baltimore Ravens. Injuries and a change in role hindered his ability to make big plays last year but he’s been healthy and resumed his free safety role in 2024. Still, the splash plays haven’t materialized.

However, Jackson knows his play goes beyond the box score. Discouraging quarterbacks from throwing over the middle of the field, turning down chances and holding onto the ball elsewhere. That shows up on tape. Fitzpatrick remains an A-tier tackler who has saved a handful of touchdowns this year. And he’s a veteran communicator who keeps a lid on the defense and everyone on the same page. Coverage busts have been less of an issue since the bye week.

“If you’re looking at just stats or statistics when it comes to him, man, it’s very surface level. And you kinda gotta leave that to the casuals because we know his impact is greatly needed Sunday, every week-in and week-out.”

In our recent tape study, Fitzpatrick appeared to be playing more timidly. Perhaps that’s to increase the odds of preventing big plays or maybe he realizes the offenses can score and the defense. Whatever the reason, Fitzpatrick hasn’t played poorly even if he’s not been the habitual playmaker he was prior. That doesn’t mean it’ll stay that way. One big game can change his box score and the narrative, proving Jackson’s comments true.