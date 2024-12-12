Mike Williams Believes ‘The Sky’s The Limit’ For Him In George Pickens’ Absence

There’s a golden opportunity awaiting WR Mike Williams for the Steelers if George Pickens misses more time. Given the way that his year has gone, he is certainly not unaware of that fact. He has struggled to contribute now across two teams, and that has been partly based on circumstance.

With Pickens out on Sunday, Williams saw five targets, including one no-play negated by penalty. Considering he saw one target in his first four games—and he wasn’t even supposed to be on the field—that is a marked difference. While he may not wish for anybody to be down, nevertheless, Willaims understands this moment for what it is.

“The sky’s the limit. When I’m given the opportunity to make plays, I’ve shown that I can do that”, Willaims said, via Teresa Varley for the Steelers’ website. “When the opportunity presents itself, it looks good. I just have to keep taking advantage of the opportunities I get”.

While he never made a Pro Bowl, Mike Williams always had his niche in the league. A big-bodied contested catcher of a deep-ball nature, he had a feared skill set. Injuries had limited him in more recent years, but he was still producing just a couple seasons ago.

From 2018 through 2022, Mike Williams played 75 games. He caught 279 passes for 4,462 yards, averaging 16 yards per catch, with 30 touchdowns. In that span, he recorded two 1,000-yard seasons, and twice scored nine-plus touchdowns.

Of course, he is nowhere near those numbers this year, struggling to build a rapport with Aaron Rodgers on the red line. In nine games in New York, Williams only caught 16 passes for 166 yards, and did not score. Not that he has produced much more since coming to the Steelers.

But one of the differences is he is enjoying being part of a winning team and winning culture. He clearly didn’t find that with the Jets, and perhaps regrets not signing with the Steelers initially. In sports, winning tends to smooth over a lot of personal gripes.

“I love it”, Varley quoted Mike Williams as saying about playing with the Steelers. “It’s a lot of fun. Just the culture. It starts with Coach T and him instilling it in everybody. He is a players’ coach. He wants to do what is right for players. He holds everybody accountable, no matter who you are. He wants to make sure everybody does their job”.

With George Pickens something of a surprise inactive on Sunday, this week will be different. The Steelers don’t expect to have Pickens this week, and perhaps not for the next two or three. Accordingly, they have Mike Williams preparing for a bigger role, an integral part of the game plan.

At 30 years old and with a history of injuries, frankly, he knows what this chance means. There are four more games in the regular season, plus the playoffs. Williams will be a free agent after this season. He needs to make plays, but first he needs the opportunity to make them. And with the Steelers dealing with Pickens’ hamstring, that opportunity has finally arrived.