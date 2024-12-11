Mike Williams Ready ‘To Take On That Challenge’ Of Replacing George Pickens

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns, 27-14, without WR George Pickens due to a hamstring injury, and with Pickens likely out for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh is going to need to find a way to win without its leading receiver. Mike Williams had three catches on Sunday against the Browns, the most he’s had since joining the Steelers, and he said somebody is going to have to step up in Pickens’ absence.

“Somebody gotta step up. That’s the main thing, somebody go down, another player gotta step up. We all got jobs to do, so next-man-up mentality,” Williams said via Mike DeFabo of The Athletic on Twitter.

Williams added that he’s “looking forward to this week” and said he feels like he’s been practicing well.

He believes he can be the guy to step up and replace Pickens.

“I feel like I’m willing to take on that challenge, and do what I got to do to make plays,” Williams said via 93.7 The Fan on Twitter.

He got more opportunities with Pickens sidelined last week, and his play style makes him an ideal candidate to step up and make some noise. He’s a big-body, contested-catch receiver, and he showed that off with a 22-yard grab against the Browns and he had another long reception that was wiped off due to offensive pass interference.

The Steelers have depth, but they don’t have someone who they can immediately rely on in Pickens’ absence. TE Pat Freiermuth has stepped up in recent weeks while WR Calvin Austin III has had some flashes this season. The two of them, along with Williams and Van Jefferson are the most likely to benefit and be the players who elevate their game with Pickens sidelined.

There’s no question that losing Pickens hurts the Steelers’ passing offense, but it’ll be up to the collective to minimize the loss as much as possible. They don’t have anyone who can directly replicate what Pickens does and the production that he’s capable of, but the entire offense has gotten involved over the past two weeks. Twelve different players have caught a pass during that span, and Russell Wilson will need to continue to spread the ball around.

It would make life a lot easier if one player steps up and becomes a go-to guy. While Williams’ production has been modest since being acquired via trade, he’s made plays in big moments as evidenced by his game-winning reception against the Commanders, and his involvement in the offense should continue to grow. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see him have a bigger role this week against a talented Eagles team.