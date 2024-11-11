Mike Williams Seemingly Throws ‘Red Line’ Shade At Aaron Rodgers In Instagram Post

For a week in New York, the No. 1 sports story was a two-word phrase. Red Line. The dividing line often marked in red on a practice field (seen here in Seattle, for example) to show the receiver how to run a vertical route, not drifting too far inside or outside and getting pinned near the sideline. It’s what Williams failed to do with the Jets, resulting in an interception and QB Aaron Rodgers calling it out postgame.

Given another chance with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Williams ran the “red line” on his 32-yard touchdown grab to beat the Washington Commanders Sunday. In an Instagram post of his score, Williams captioned the moment with “Thankful” and the hashtag RedLine. It also ended with a green snake emoji, another shot at the Gang Green Jets quarterback.

Mike Williams is thankful on IG. Also gives a "Redline" jab to Aaron Rodgers as a hashtag. 🤣😂 #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/YMOZQKZfyH — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) November 11, 2024

The context: after Rodgers threw a game-sealing pick in a loss to the Buffalo Bills last month, he called out Williams for not running his route correctly.

‘It’s two vertical [routes],” Rodgers told reporters postgame via SI’s Tom Dierberger. “Allen [Lazard] is down the seam and Mike’s down the red line. I’m looking at Allen, he puts his hand up and three guys go with him. So I’m throwing a no-look to the red line. And when I peek my eyes back there, [Williams] is running an in-breaker.”

Williams took responsibility for the mistake and told reporters he had no issue with Rodgers’ comments. Throughout his career, Rodgers has been known for being openly critical and honest about mistakes, making it hard for newcomers and rookies to get involved in the system. It’s why he’s preferred to have his receiver room stacked with familiar faces. In New York, he’s comfortable throwing to Allen Lazard and Davante Adams, whom the team acquired literal hours after the Bills game.

Based off Williams’ latest post, it’s clear those comments struck a nerve. Now shining in Pittsburgh and away from the sinking ship that is the New York Jets, he’s having fun with the moment.

His touchdown grab was perfect technique. Exploding at the top of his break to stack the corner. Running the red line, not getting too close to the sideline but not fading inside away from the throw. Making an impressive catch over his shoulder. It was his longest catch of the season and his first score.

While Rodgers wished Williams well on his way out of New York, the feeling might not have been mutual. Williams will help the Steelers make a division-title push while New York is pushing toward a quick exit from the playoff picture. Don’t expect Rodgers to sign this football like he did for Beanie Bishop Jr., that’s for sure.