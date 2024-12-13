Keystone State Showdown Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

The Pittsburgh Steelers thrived and didn’t just survive the gauntlet of a four-game AFC North stretch. They went 3-1, capped by a 27-14 get-right game against the Cleveland Browns last Sunday afternoon. Another slow start turned when NT Keeanu Benton intercepted QB Jameis Winston, setting up RB Najee Harris’ fifth rushing score of the season.

QB Russell Wilson threw a pair of second-half touchdowns while the Steelers forced three turnovers, including one on special teams, to win the game.

Now, they’ll stay in-state but head out of conference to take on Philadelphia, a place they haven’t won since Lyndon B. Johnson was in office. It’s the start of a three-game litmus test for Pittsburgh facing some of the NFL’s best in the Eagles, Baltimore Ravens, and Kansas City Chiefs. They’re likely to play one or more of those games without WR George Pickens after suffering a hamstring injury late last week.

As always, we’re here to bring whatever happens throughout the weekend. Until then, we have five questions for you to answer below.

Most-Read Posts Of The Week

How Steelers Can Clinch Playoffs

Media Apologies To Russ

Roethlisberger Always Believed In Wilson

Myles Garrett Challenges Steeler Nation

Blame Denver For Russ’ Struggles

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – As always, we ask. Will the Steelers beat the Eagles?

2 – With George Pickens unlikely to play, which Steelers player will receive the most targets Sunday?

3 – Over/under 95.5 rushing yards for Eagles RB Saquon Barkley?

4 – Philadelphia is allowing a league-low 284 yards of offense per game. Will the Steelers finish over or under that number?

5 – How many field goals will Chris Boswell make against the Eagles?

Tiebreaker: Najee Harris + Jaylen Warren + Cordarrelle Patterson rushing yards.

Recap of 2024 Week 14 Friday Night Five Questions

Keep answering folks. You have to play to win!

Question 1: The Steelers defeated Cleveland, 27-14, last Sunday. Steelers Depot respondents were confident in this game. A full 95.7 percent predicted victory. Just two naysayers employing reverse psychology said no. Myself and Steven Small sacrificed a point for the greater good.

Question 2: Pat Freiermuth caught all three of his targets against the Browns. That tied him with Roy Jefferson with 199 receptions in their Steelers career. A plurality of 40.4 percent of Depot respondents (19 of 47) scored a point by answering that Freiermuth would catch under four passes in this game.

Question 3: T.J. Watt and Myles Garrett remained tied with zero sacks for most of the game. It wasn’t until the Steelers’ last possession that Garrett finally dropped Russell Wilson with 3:03 to play in the game. Only five people predicted Garrett finishing with more sacks than Watt.

Question 4: Joey Porter Jr. managed to avoid flags for most of the game. His one blemish came on the Browns’ opening drive of the second half. Reacting to a Browns player pushing after the whistle, Porter was flagged for unnecessary roughness. The median response predicted Porter being flagged just once. Fourteen respondents picked up a point by saying Porter would be flagged one time .

Question 5: Jaylen Warren gained one yard on the Steelers’ final drive. That gave him 47 rushing yards on nine carries. Nick Chubb gained 48 yards on 11 carries. But his last run came at the end of the third quarter since Cleveland had to catch up from a 27-7 deficit. More than 70 percent of respondents (32 of 47) picked Chubb to outgain Warren on the ground . Most did not think it would be that close.

REMINDER: Once Beaver Falls Hosiery “likes” your response, the answers are recorded on a spreadsheet. If you want to revise an answer prior to the cutoff (usually kickoff), the best way you can ensure that we accurately record your final answers is replying to your original response and NOT editing it .

Here are the consensus answers of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Steelers Win? Freiermuth O/U 4 Receptions TJ Watt or Myles Garrett More Sacks? Times Joey Porter Flagged Chubb or Warren More Rush Yards SD Consensus Yes Under T.J. Watt 1 Nick Chubb Correct Answers Yes Under Myles Garrett 1 Nick Chubb Tiebreaker Jameis Winston Passing Yards Median Response: 262 Actual Result: 212 Correct: 0

Steelers Depot respondents answered four of five questions correctly as a group.

The following eight people answered four of five questions correctly. You missed the five-point weekly bonus by one question:

Screen Name TB Peter-Petersen 200 Rock3373 271 Style Points 272 GreenBastard 273 Slim Stew 285 Steely McBeam 288 Andy N 303 bung 332

Jameis Winston was held to 212 passing yards, his lowest total as a starter this season. The median response of all respondents was 262 passing yards. Peter-Petersen was the closest to the tiebreaker among the eight finalists. His 200-yard prediction was just 12 yards off the actual mark.

Kudos Peter-Petersen! Please send me a DM (subBurgher on twitter or quarternelson on Instagram or email quarter_nelson@yahoo.com) with your PayPal address to receive your winnings. Alternatively, you can kick your share back towards the next pot or donate it to the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Or opt for a Steelers Depot polo shirt in lieu of the cash prize. Entirely up to you, just let me know.

Andy N is now in a tie for second with Mike Bianchi. Style Points has a nine-point lead in first place. One person fell off the leaderboard but three are back on. Congratulations to Slim Stew, Deep-Derp, and FlaFan47! Finish strong people. Just four more Fridays to reach the money positions or win a weekly prize.

Here is the 2024 leaderboard after Week 14:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE Style Points 69 First Mike Bianchi 60 Second (tie) Andy N 60 Second (tie) +1 Ratsotex 58 Fourth ManRayX 57 Fifth hoptown 56 Sixth -1 Jason W 54 Seventh (tie) don2727 54 Seventh (tie) Steelers D 54 Seventh (tie) Chris92021 54 Seventh (tie) +3 bung 53 11th +1 Sunshine State Steel 52 12th (tie) -1 GhotiFish 52 12th (tie) Nick Lawrence 51 14th -2 Buckeye Steel 50 15th (tie) Andi B 50 15th (tie) +1 SJT63 49 17th (tie) -1 Richard Prezel 49 17th (tie) -1 Drexyl Spivey 48 19th (tie) -3 Agustin-ARG 48 19th (tie) +1 Jesse Logue 48 19th (tie) +1 GreenBastard 48 19th (tie) +3 Ted Webb 46 23rd (tie) -1 Beeze 46 23rd (tie) +2 Peter-Petersen 46 23rd (tie) +4 Ken Sterner 45 26th (tie) -1 Lucky Beagle 45 26th (tie) +1 Lou Rock 45 26th (tie) -6 ValyrianSteelerJedi01 44 29th (tie) -2 Nick Schultz 44 29th (tie) +3 Pghomer 44 29th (tie) +3 *Slim Stew 44 29th (tie) +5 Beaver Falls Hosiery 43 33rd (tie) -6 *Deep_derp 43 33rd (tie) +1 *FlaFan47 42 35th -1

*New to the leaderboard