Roethlisberger Thinks Russell Wilson Narrative Exiting Denver Was Wrong: ‘I Was Not As Concerned’

After Russell Wilson was cut by the Denver Broncos, some wondered if that would be the last team to give him the opportunity to be its starting quarterback. It was an underwhelming experience, two non-playoff seasons that concluded with Wilson being benched to avoid serious injury (and serious team payout). But the Pittsburgh Steelers swooped in and signed him. Now, he’s flourishing as their starter. Ben Roethlisberger might not have predicted this exact arc but felt like the narrative against Wilson was always off base.

“I was not as concerned, I think, as other people,” Roethlisberger told 102.5 DVE Tuesday morning. “I think just the narrative that came ahead of him was the narrative that Denver was pushing outta there. Sean Payton, whatever it was, I think was the issue. I felt like Russ [still] had it.”

Wilson is showing that in his seven starts with the Steelers, completing nearly 65 percent of his passes with 12 touchdowns and three interceptions. His play is the best the team has gotten at quarterback post-Roethlisberger and frankly arguably even better than his last two seasons. A Roethlisberger who could still dazzle with the big play but lost all mobility, knees worn out from years of hits and surgeries.

Finding a quarterback has vaulted Pittsburgh from playoff to Super Bowl contender. Roethlisberger credited Wilson for showing all the traits he’s displayed throughout his likely Hall of Fame career.

“He still has it between the ears. He’s still a very smart football player. He still has an arm. He can still throw the ball down the field,” Roethlisberger said. “And he can do enough with his legs that we saw last week where he can scramble to get you a couple yards.”

Wilson converted the Steelers’ first third down of the game, keeping a read option on 3rd and 1. He finished the game with six rushing attempts, four excluding kneel downs, his most of the season.

Now, the question is how far Wilson can take Pittsburgh. The Steelers still need to win a playoff game to have the season feel like they’ve advanced the ball. If Wilson can do that, it won’t serve as the team’s ultimate goal but will be a clear step in the right direction. Then, the team will have to decide the right price and structure to sign him for 2025.