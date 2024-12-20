‘I Think It’s Over’: Craig Carton Doesn’t See Steelers Winning Another Game This Season

After losing in Week 15 against the Philadelphia Eagles in rather frustrating and embarrassing fashion, the Pittsburgh Steelers might not win another game this season.

At least, that’s how FS1’s Craig Carton sees it, in large part due to the absence of wide receiver George Pickens as well as the strength of the schedule with the Steelers playing the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16, the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day in Week 17, and the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18 to close out the regular season.

Appearing on FS1’s “Breakfast Ball” Friday morning, Carton stated that while he’s been a big believer in QB Russell Wilson and the Steelers all season, the team won’t win another game this season, including the playoffs.

“Yeah, it’s funny, and I know Steelers Depot is gonna be all mad at me for saying this, so lemme just couch you by saying I’ve been the biggest supporter of the Steelers and Russell Wilson more than anybody on television from coast to coast all year long,” Carton said, prefacing his take on the Steelers not winning another game this season, according to video via FS1. “And I hate saying it, but I told you guys I would never lie to the audience. I don’t think the Steelers win another game this year. And I think they’re completely outmatched in this game. Now, I know historically they own the Ravens, eight outta last nine, and I do appreciate that. But that’s got nothing to do with the game on Saturday at all.

“And I think the Baltimore Ravens are just a superior team.”

Typically in a rivalry matchup like the one between the Steelers and the Ravens, you have to throw out previous results because they ultimately don’t matter. But in this case, even with it being a heated rivalry, you can’t throw out the fact that the Steelers have seemingly become the Ravens’ boogeyman over the last four years, winning eight of the last nine games and getting Baltimore out of its comfort zone.

The Ravens might be better on paper and might have more talent than the Steelers, especially on offense. But that means very little once the pads come on. The Steelers simply have answers for Lamar Jackson and Co. time and time again.

It’s not a fluke.

Despite knowing that, Carton sees the Steelers losing Saturday, dropping them into a tie with the Ravens in the AFC North. In fact, Carton doesn’t see the Steelers winning another game this season.

“I think Kansas City, while yeah, defensively Pittsburgh will put up a big fight and we know Kansas City’s problems, I don’t think they beat Kansas City. I think the Bengals would get great joy out of beating Pittsburgh to end their season with a divisional win and then it’s a playoff game somewhere on the road against a better team. I think we’ve seen the end of the Steelers,” Carton said. “I think they make the playoffs, obviously. Right now they’re still number one in the division. They are not a Super Bowl threat. Obviously, if Pickens doesn’t play, they have no offense at all. No disrespect to what Najee Harris or Russell has done. [T.J.] Watt’s banged up.

“I think it’s over. I think they had a great regular season. Far exceeded expectations with the two-headed quarterback situation, and I don’t think they win again this year. I think it’s over.”

Yes, the schedule is difficult in the final three weeks. The schedule makers did the Steelers no favors whatsoever, that much is clear. And yes, without George Pickens the Steelers’ offense has struggled. There’s no denying that.

But predicting them to not win another game again this season? Talk about placing a bad bet against a Mike Tomlin-coached team.

Tomlin just has a knack for getting the best out of his team in big spots, especially if that means muddying up a game and dragging teams down into the muck and grime with them. Once there, the Steelers know how to execute and win the game.