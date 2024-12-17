Lamar Jackson Believes Ravens’ Offense Has Talent To Produce ‘Answers’ Against Steelers

There’s no denying that Lamar Jackson is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. However, he tends to not look the same when he plays the Pittsburgh Steelers. For whatever reason, Jackson has struggled against the Steelers, only beating them once. Even though the Ravens’ offense is chock full of talent, the Steelers frustrate them. Despite that, Jackson believes his team has the personnel to change that, joking that he should have a better understanding once this upcoming game is over.

“I believe so,” Jackson said Tuesday via the team’s YouTube channel. “I believe we should have answers. I bet I’ll have an answer for you after the game.”

This season has reinforced the idea that the Steelers have Jackson’s number. Going into their first meeting this year, the Ravens’ offense was rolling. Jackson and running back Derrick Henry both looked like MVP candidates. However, the Steelers absolutely stonewalled them in an 18-16 win.

In that game, Henry fumbled on the Ravens’ first drive, setting the tone for the game. He did ultimately score a touchdown, but he was held to only 65 rushing yards. Jackson didn’t have his best day either. He completed only 16 of his 33 pass attempts, throwing for 207 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Not terrible, but those numbers pale in comparison to what he’d been doing.

At the moment, the narrative is that Jackson can’t beat the Steelers. On paper, the Ravens look like a more talented team, but the Steelers have proven that they shouldn’t be underestimated. Jackson has an opportunity to get that monkey off his back, though.

The Steelers will travel to Baltimore to play the Ravens on Saturday. If Jackson puts on a show and leads the Ravens to a win, he might silence some of his critics. However, if the Steelers limit him again and win the game, he’s probably not going to get the answers he wants.

Jackson hasn’t seemed to be able to find a reason why the Steelers have so much success against him. However, their defense is extremely talented, so it isn’t like they’re an inferior opponent. T.J. Watt’s status for this game is up in the air, though, so Jackson might catch a break. While the Steelers have other dominant pass rushers, no one can replace Watt.

There’s a lot riding on this game for both teams. For the Steelers, they’ll lock up the AFC North with a win. For the Ravens, winning means they could still capture the division crown. Jackson might feel like he has the answers to the test, but the Steelers could spring a pop quiz on him at the last minute.